Ahlul Hadith (Salafi) cleric register Blasphemy case against Engineer Mirza !

no, i am not bored,
i am just saying war started b/w salafis and deobandis in pakistan and afghanistan,
i think bbc is just a propaganda source, even news is true, i deleted their source.
DAESH vs Afghan Taliban
DAESH is Salafi from Arabs, Afghan Taliban are Deobandis from sub continent.
but i removed content in 1st post for daesh vs afghan taliban
I wanted to say this but remained silent because it wasn't going to help. We're already divided at such a huge level that koi umeed Nazar nahi ati.First of all Engineer Ali isn't deobandi
Secondly Hazart Ameer Muawiyah R.A rebelled against the Khalifa of Time Hazrat Ali R.A and he was also responsible for putting and end to Rashidun Khilafat.
He was driectly responsible for 1st Civil war and indirectly responsible for 2nd civil war.
Engineer Ali just revealed the Truth to public which these molvis have been hiding in defence of Banu Ummyah.
There's no blasphemy in this
Hazart Amaeer Muawiyah R.A was a Companion of prophet PBUH and reporter of Ahadees as well participated in wars for which he will always be respected.
But highlighting their wrongdoings isn't blasphemy.
These certain mullahs have been playing kafir kafir and gustakh should stop this madness
@TNT Than you are out of luckI dont get into such discussion but this mirza guy is an idiot.
Did a Daesh commander whispered that in your ears?
Afghan Taliban originally are Afghanis but yes, but indeed people from sub continent are a part of them too.
he also critic him too, engr.mirza is an establishment cleric.oh brother, he is student of dr. israr ahmad
Islamic history is being distorted, people in the 21st century twist everything to fit their mindset. Hazrat Ameer Muawiya Ra did have difference of opinions with Hazrat Ali Ra and this is why they ruled from Syria whilst Hazrat Ali Ra ruled from Iraq. When Hazrat Ali Ra passed away, his son Imam Hassan Ra gave the power of Khilafat to Hazrat Ameer Muawiya so according to the Sunni Muslims discussions on that part of history is over, when the Son of Hazrat Ali Ra finished the disagreement then we are noone to point fingers. Many other battles took place between the companions but we all know fitna people caused disputes between them, spread lies etc to make them fight, this is why its better to leave the disagreements between the blessed companions.
People like Engineer Mirza exploit disagreements and with a bit of massala try to create their own group/sect. He does make good points but then makes blunders, on YouTube we have plenty of molvis who follow this mindset, they pick and choose from all groups.
Other thing about us discussing the politics for 1,400 years ago is we do not have exact details as years go by information passed down becomes less and less clear and as you said others add there own details.