Ahlul Hadith (Salafi) cleric register Blasphemy case against Engineer Mirza !

Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

May 10, 2021
First of all Engineer Ali isn't deobandi

Secondly Hazart Ameer Muawiyah R.A rebelled against the Khalifa of Time Hazrat Ali R.A and he was also responsible for putting and end to Rashidun Khilafat.

He was driectly responsible for 1st Civil war and indirectly responsible for 2nd civil war.

Engineer Ali just revealed the Truth to public which these molvis have been hiding in defence of Banu Ummyah.

There's no blasphemy in this
Hazart Amaeer Muawiyah R.A was a Companion of prophet PBUH and reporter of Ahadees as well participated in wars for which he will always be respected.

But highlighting their wrongdoings isn't blasphemy.

These certain mullahs have been playing kafir kafir and gustakh should stop this madness
 
SEOminati

SEOminati

Mar 31, 2020
JackTheRipper said:
no, i am not bored,

i am just saying war started b/w salafis and deobandis in pakistan and afghanistan,
i think bbc is just a propaganda source, even news is true, i deleted their source.

DAESH vs Afghan Taliban
DAESH is Salafi from Arabs, Afghan Taliban are Deobandis from sub continent.

but i removed content in 1st post for daesh vs afghan taliban
Did a Daesh commander whispered that in your ears?

Afghan Taliban originally are Afghanis but yes, but indeed people from sub continent are a part of them too.

Acetic Acid said:
First of all Engineer Ali isn't deobandi

Secondly Hazart Ameer Muawiyah R.A rebelled against the Khalifa of Time Hazrat Ali R.A and he was also responsible for putting and end to Rashidun Khilafat.

He was driectly responsible for 1st Civil war and indirectly responsible for 2nd civil war.

Engineer Ali just revealed the Truth to public which these molvis have been hiding in defence of Banu Ummyah.

There's no blasphemy in this
Hazart Amaeer Muawiyah R.A was a Companion of prophet PBUH and reporter of Ahadees as well participated in wars for which he will always be respected.

But highlighting their wrongdoings isn't blasphemy.

These certain mullahs have been playing kafir kafir and gustakh should stop this madness
I wanted to say this but remained silent because it wasn't going to help. We're already divided at such a huge level that koi umeed Nazar nahi ati.
 
Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

Jul 24, 2021
Mirza claims he is beyond secretion affiliation but that's just a claim, I don't know the reality

And lol at these braindead blasphemy cases, grow up

TNT said:
I dont get into such discussion but this mirza guy is an idiot.
@TNT Than you are out of luck

Many middle class people are listening to him
 
Sinnerman108

Sinnerman108

Jul 20, 2009
What utter BS.
Anything after the prophet is questionable.
anyone after the prophet is questionable.

Hadees, is just a narrative of history;
it doesn't mean it is correct irrespective who wrote it; it is prone to error.

these molvis have nothing better to do, and thus invent such arguments base don flawed history.
 
JackTheRipper

Oct 17, 2019
SEOminati said:
Did a Daesh commander whispered that in your ears?

Afghan Taliban originally are Afghanis but yes, but indeed people from sub continent are a part of them too.


I wanted to say this but remained silent because it wasn't going to help. We're already divided at such a huge level that koi umeed Nazar nahi ati.
Only a single personality, you can not claims afghan taliban are afghani, check history of taliban, how they were created.

i am not discussing here them they are afghani or not,
i am just saying before al qaeda, taliban, daesh were killing shia, barelvis, miorities, now war started wahhabism braches of deoband and salafi. but i deleted that part of daesh war vs afghan taliban war, now thread is just salafi mullah register blasmphey against deobandi mullah.
 
I.R.A

Dec 17, 2014
Acetic Acid said:
Secondly Hazart Ameer Muawiyah R.A rebelled against the Khalifa of Time Hazrat Ali R.A and he was also responsible for putting and end to Rashidun Khilafat.

He was driectly responsible for 1st Civil war and indirectly responsible for 2nd civil war.
Before I say anything ........... I am not salafi, sunni, shia, deobandi, barelvi or whatever new shop is there in the town.

But your statement is not only wrong, the actual problem is it is based on the fake lies that have been propagated over centuries and taught to all Muslim kids.

No civil war between the companions ever occurred, if you believe in that you are contradicting Quran.

Even the name Muawiyah isn't true but a constructed one, no companion of Messenger can have a name that means “one who howls”", specially someone who was trusted with writing down Quran's verses by Messenger Peace be upon himself, this is in not in accordance with what Quran orders / advises Muslims about names.

Last thing nothing would be asked of you about people before you and people after you (Quran).

I would strongly suggest to do a proper research and find the actual truth about companions of Messenger Peace be upon him, the one in books of traditions and so called history written after centuries is not only full of lies, contradictory but is also against Quran.
 
Asimzranger

Asimzranger

Oct 6, 2016
the end is neigh !!!


the end is neigh !!!

JackTheRipper said:
oh brother, he is student of dr. israr ahmad
he also critic him too, engr.mirza is an establishment cleric.
 
PakAlp

PakAlp

Sep 27, 2007
Islamic history is being distorted, people in the 21st century twist everything to fit their mindset. Hazrat Ameer Muawiya Ra did have difference of opinions with Hazrat Ali Ra and this is why they ruled from Syria whilst Hazrat Ali Ra ruled from Iraq. When Hazrat Ali Ra passed away, his son Imam Hassan Ra gave the power of Khilafat to Hazrat Ameer Muawiya so according to the Sunni Muslims discussions on that part of history is over, when the Son of Hazrat Ali Ra finished the disagreement then we are noone to point fingers. Many other battles took place between the companions but we all know fitna people caused disputes between them, spread lies etc to make them fight, this is why its better to leave the disagreements between the blessed companions.

People like Engineer Mirza exploit disagreements and with a bit of massala try to create their own group/sect. He does make good points but then makes blunders, on YouTube we have plenty of molvis who follow this mindset, they pick and choose from all groups.
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

Sep 30, 2019
PakAlp said:
Islamic history is being distorted, people in the 21st century twist everything to fit their mindset. Hazrat Ameer Muawiya Ra did have difference of opinions with Hazrat Ali Ra and this is why they ruled from Syria whilst Hazrat Ali Ra ruled from Iraq. When Hazrat Ali Ra passed away, his son Imam Hassan Ra gave the power of Khilafat to Hazrat Ameer Muawiya so according to the Sunni Muslims discussions on that part of history is over, when the Son of Hazrat Ali Ra finished the disagreement then we are noone to point fingers. Many other battles took place between the companions but we all know fitna people caused disputes between them, spread lies etc to make them fight, this is why its better to leave the disagreements between the blessed companions.

People like Engineer Mirza exploit disagreements and with a bit of massala try to create their own group/sect. He does make good points but then makes blunders, on YouTube we have plenty of molvis who follow this mindset, they pick and choose from all groups.
Other thing about us discussing the politics for 1,400 years ago is we do not have exact details as years go by information passed down becomes less and less clear and as you said others add there own details.
 
PakCan

PakCan

Aug 18, 2014
Now Mulvis going to play blasphemy game among each other. Interesting time ahead, let’s all sit back and see how this turns out.
 
PakAlp

PakAlp

Sep 27, 2007
PakFactor said:
Other thing about us discussing the politics for 1,400 years ago is we do not have exact details as years go by information passed down becomes less and less clear and as you said others add there own details.
I agree. We only read from the books to get our point of view and then youtube Shaykhs just add abit of their own massaala. This is why the Ulema of haqq say the Sahaba Ra were the stars of Islam and yes they had their differences but Imam Hassan Ra gave the khilafat to Hazrat Ameer Muawiyah Ra and that should be the end of the political differences. All the 4 Khalifa loved each other as brothers, they didn't want the problems to occur but fitna people created the differences and spread rumours/assassinated people to create war like situation, at times the situation was out of their hands.
 

