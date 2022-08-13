Ahlul Hadith (Salafi) cleric register Blasphemy case against Engineer Mirza !

Acetic Acid said: Secondly Hazart Ameer Muawiyah R.A rebelled against the Khalifa of Time Hazrat Ali R.A and he was also responsible for putting and end to Rashidun Khilafat.



He was driectly responsible for 1st Civil war and indirectly responsible for 2nd civil war. Click to expand...

Before I say anything ........... I am not salafi, sunni, shia, deobandi, barelvi or whatever new shop is there in the town.But your statement is not only wrong, the actual problem is it is based on the fake lies that have been propagated over centuries and taught to all Muslim kids.No civil war between the companions ever occurred, if you believe in that you are contradicting Quran.Even the name Muawiyah isn't true but a constructed one, no companion of Messenger can have a name that means", specially someone who was trusted with writing down Quran's verses by Messenger Peace be upon himself, this is in not in accordance with what Quran orders / advises Muslims about names.Last thing nothing would be asked of you about people before you and people after you (Quran).I would strongly suggest to do a proper research and find the actual truth about companions of Messenger Peace be upon him, the one in books of traditions and so called history written after centuries is not only full of lies, contradictory but is also against Quran.