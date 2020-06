Ahead of talks with China over Ladakh standoff, India signals a realistic approach

Officials indicate that Saturday’s border talks between Indian and Chinese military officials, led by lieutenant generals from both armies, may not lead to a breakthrough

In the long term, Indian strategists told Hindustan Times, the Chinese effort appears to make the Indian positions in the Daulat Beg Oldie sector untenable. On its part, China has been pushing to open a route through this sector for a better linkage to Pakistan.



Currently, China and its all weather ally Pakistan are linked by the Karakoram highway via the Khunjerab Pass.