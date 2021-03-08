What's new

Ahead of PM's visit, India sends warships to Bangladesh to mark 50th anniversary of 1971 war

Ahead of PM's visit, India sends warships to Bangladesh to mark 50th anniversary of 1971 war

Rajat Pandit | TNN | Updated: Mar 7, 2021, 19:26 IST

TNNINS Kulish

NEW DELHI: India has dispatched two warships to the historical port town of Mongla in Bangladesh to commemorate the ongoing “Swarnim Vijay Varsh”, the 50thanniversary celebrations of the 1971 War of Liberation, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Dhaka later this month.

The warships, corvette INS Kulish and patrol vessel INS Sumedha, will make the port call at Mongla from March 8 to 10. During a visit to Dhaka last week, external affairs minister
S Jaishankar had described Bangladesh as a “key neighbour and valued partner” in the Indo-Pacific region, stressing that the ties between the two countries “transcend even our strategic partnership”.

“This is the first-ever visit of Indian warships to Mongla. The visit, while reaffirming the
Indian Navy’s solidarity and partnership with the Bangladesh Navy, is aimed at paying homage to the Bangladeshi and Indian combatants as well as civilians who laid down their lives during the 1971 war,” said an officer.

Pix INS Sumedha


INS Sumedha

`Force Alpha’, comprising Mukti Bahini's `muktijodhas’ and Indian Navy combatants, had stormed and wrested control of Mongla from the Pakistani forces in a daring operation during the 1971 war, he added.

India has steadily stepped-up military ties with Bangladesh, with their armed forces also regularly interacting through exercises, exchanges and visits. The two navies, for instance, had conducted a bilateral exercise called “Bongosagar” to enhance interoperability in the northern Bay of Bengal in October last year.

The exercise was followed by the third edition of their coordinated bilateral patrol, during which warships from the two countries undertook joint patrolling along the international maritime boundary line. IAF chief Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria, incidentally, had also visited Bangladesh last month.

www.google.com

great news ,
50 years of strong friendship.
 
Don't worry my dear Pakistanis brothers. It was hard for pakistan to defend Bangladesh. We did not had land route to supply weapons n food to our soldiers but still they fought very well. Delivery used to take months to reach there.on other side eastern border we always won againt india. Prime example is azad kasmir1948, 65 war or kargil War even 27 Feb.. They have sent these warships to bangle to blackmail them if you turn your back to us n move to china we will attack you. They been doing this bangali since 71. They call it friendship vist. They think world is idiot. Bangali hates india but their pm is smart women.
 
