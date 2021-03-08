Ahead of PM's visit, India sends warships to Bangladesh to mark 50th anniversary of 1971 war

Don't worry my dear Pakistanis brothers. It was hard for pakistan to defend Bangladesh. We did not had land route to supply weapons n food to our soldiers but still they fought very well. Delivery used to take months to reach there.on other side eastern border we always won againt india. Prime example is azad kasmir1948, 65 war or kargil War even 27 Feb.. They have sent these warships to bangle to blackmail them if you turn your back to us n move to china we will attack you. They been doing this bangali since 71. They call it friendship vist. They think world is idiot. Bangali hates india but their pm is smart women.