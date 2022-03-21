Ahead of OIC meet in Pakistan, high-level UAE delegation reaches Srinagar to explore business opportunities Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 21 (ANI): Ahead of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meet in Pakistan, a high-level business delegation from the United Arab Emirates landed in Srinagar on Sunday evening to explore business opportunities. The development is interesting as...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 21 (ANI): Ahead of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meet in Pakistan, a high-level business delegation from the United Arab Emirates landed in Srinagar on Sunday evening to explore business opportunities.The development is interesting as the OIC summit is scheduled to take place in Pakistan on Monday (March 21). Islamabad has repeatedly raised the Kashmir issue at OIC-an international organisation of a 57-member Islamic nations group, including UAE.A 40-member strong delegation from the United Arab Emirates has reached the Valley for a three-day (March 20-23) visit, months after Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s Dubai visit.The Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) is all set to host a delegation of 36 members from the Gulf countries at Srinagar to strengthen ties and look at the investment opportunities in the region.As part of the four-day programme, Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of UT of J&K along with the Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce and other government officials will be showcasing investment opportunities with a focus on entrepreneurship, tourism and hospitality sector.The delegation will meet the Lieutenant Governor and top officials of the Jammu and Kashmir government. The visit signifies the successful socio-economic transformation of the Valley under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Emirati investors are keen to capitalise on the enormous investment potential of Jammu and Kashmir and the visit will further boost the confidence of the global investor community.In January, the Jammu and Kashmir government signed several important MoUs with UAE-based Al Maya Group, MATU Investments LLC, GL Employment Brokerage LLC and Noon, with the aim to boost investment in the union territory.Addressing the Investors Summit in Dubai, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha had highlighted the strong business scenario in Jammu and Kashmir.Big business groups from UAE have shown interest in investing in Jammu and Kashmir marking the beginning of a new and comprehensive partnership, the Lt Governor had said.The delegation includes — Saleh Mohammad Ramadhan Alrafi from UAE, a businessman in the real estate and commercial trading business industry, Mohammad Ali Redha Alhasimi, MD of the Al Hashemi Group, Ahmad Mohd Ramadhan Alrafei, CEO, Roya International, Abdulla Omar Ahmad Ahmad Altayer, Executive Director of AlTayer Group, Salem Abdulaziz Mustafa Abdulla Almazrooqi, Representative of the Rulers Office in Abu Dhabi, Ramesh Kumar Sawarthia, Chairman of Sawarthia Group from Hong Kong and Ayman Abdulrahman S Alhilali, CEO of Alpha Sky from Saudi Arabia.The 36-member delegation also includes Indian businessmen based in UAE and also a representative of the Rulers Office in Abu Dhabi.Meanwhile, the India delegation includes –Kamal Puri, Chairman of Skyline International Group Limited, Manohar Mohanlal Lahori, chairman and CEO of Palmon Group. Tauseef Chaman, top real estate and property developers and contractors in UAE. (ANI)