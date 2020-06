Ahead of June 6 talks, India, China agree to ‘peaceful discussion’ on border tension

A consensus between “leaders of the two countries” has been reached that “peaceful, stable and balanced relations between India and China will be a positive factor for stability in the current global situation,” the MEA said, adding that both sides have also agreed to handle the differences through “peaceful discussion”.

“Both sides agreed, in accordance with guidance provided by the leadership to handle differences through peaceful discussion bearing in mind importance of respecting each other’s sensitivities, concerns and aspirations and not allow them to become disputes,”