Ahead of Apple’s iPhone 13 launch, supplier Foxconn woos workers with record-high cash bonuses
    • Foxconn is offering a signing bonus worth up to US$1,237 to former workers willing to return to its production line in Zhengzhou for the peak season
    • Apple’s new iPhone 13 line is expected to be launched in the third week of September

1624404647596.png


A woman holds her smartphone as she passes an Apple Store promoting the iPhone 12 in Beijing on February 24, 2021. Apple supplier Foxconn Technology Group is now bolstering production capacity at the world’s largest iPhone factory in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou. Photo: AP
1624404695398.png


Outside one of Foxconn Technology Group’s recruitment centres in Zhengzhou, applicants who passed the interview process line up to be taken by bus to another site for physical examination. Photo: SCMP

The world’s largest iPhone factory, located in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou, is offering record-high cash rewards for workers, especially experienced hands, to sign on as
Foxconn Technology Group
ramps up its production capacity in a fresh sign of China’s central role in
Apple
’s global supply chain.


www.scmp.com

Apple supplier Foxconn ramps up recruitment ahead of iPhone 13 launch

Foxconn is offering record-high cash rewards for workers, especially experienced hands, at the world’s largest iPhone factory in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou.
