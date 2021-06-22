Ahead of Apple’s iPhone 13 launch, supplier Foxconn woos workers with record-high cash bonuses

Foxconn is offering a signing bonus worth up to US$1,237 to former workers willing to return to its production line in Zhengzhou for the peak season Apple’s new iPhone 13 line is expected to be launched in the third week of September



The world’s largest iPhone factory, located in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou, is offering record-high cash rewards for workers, especially experienced hands, to sign on as

Foxconn Technology Group

ramps up its production capacity in a fresh sign of China’s central role in

Apple

’s global supply chain.

A woman holds her smartphone as she passes an Apple Store promoting the iPhone 12 in Beijing on February 24, 2021. Apple supplier Foxconn Technology Group is now bolstering production capacity at the world's largest iPhone factory in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou. Photo: APOutside one of Foxconn Technology Group's recruitment centres in Zhengzhou, applicants who passed the interview process line up to be taken by bus to another site for physical examination. Photo: SCMP