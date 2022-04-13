What's new

AH 1Z Zulu Helicopters will be delivered to Pakistan Army between September to November

There is a Authentic news coming from Pentagon that USA will delivered AH1Z Super cobras to Pakistan Army.

This message has been passed to Pakistan army high ranking officer

Finally a very good news pakistan should not choose side bajwa is doing good we are in no position to fight USA for china or china for USA we need good relations with every one
 
Super Falcon said:
There is a Authentic news coming from Pentagon that USA will delivered AH1Z Super cobras to Pakistan Army.

This message has been passed to Pakistan army high ranking officer
Source?


Also should this news be true, what will happen with the T129 deal? Will it be finally allowed to pass through? Also what happens to the Z10ME that were supposedly ordered?
 
Doob maro yaar doob maro. Kis mun se apnay khuda kay paas jao gay?

Who will you use them against? India? Do you really think the US will let you use them at all in an offensive role!?
 
Super Falcon said:
There is a Authentic news coming from Pentagon that USA will delivered AH1Z Super cobras to Pakistan Army.

This message has been passed to Pakistan army high ranking officer

Finally a very good news pakistan should not choose side bajwa is doing good we are in no position to fight USA for china or china for USA we need good relations with every one
Sell your country for Helicopters, when they ban spare parts what will we sell?
 
Super Falcon said:
There is a Authentic news coming from Pentagon that USA will delivered AH1Z Super cobras to Pakistan Army.

This message has been passed to Pakistan army high ranking officer

Finally a very good news pakistan should not choose side bajwa is doing good we are in no position to fight USA for china or china for USA we need good relations with every one
Accept our slavery and you get some goods but we will continue to ask you to “do more”.
If you play along, we will give you treats but we can stops spare parts whenever we want without a reason.
 
Super Falcon said:
There is a Authentic news coming from Pentagon that USA will delivered AH1Z Super cobras to Pakistan Army.

This message has been passed to Pakistan army high ranking officer

Finally a very good news pakistan should not choose side bajwa is doing good we are in no position to fight USA for china or china for USA we need good relations with every one
There you go... here comes qeeme wala naan and nation gets in line... :-).
 
No thank you and F**k off. Two to three years down the line we can get from Turkey T 929 which will be similar class to the Apache if not better with the Turkish engines and without fear of any sanctions.
These Zulus if confirmed are for taxi ride for SOB Shabaz and Nawaz as they can't walk around in public and no roads are safe for them.
 
No thanks keep the choppers bring back Pakistan’s real prime minister.
They also know Chinese and future Turkish option is on the table, with the J-10 flying they’re eager to get it on the act as well.
 

