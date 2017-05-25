What's new

Agreement reached to unify Libyan parliament

T-SaGe

T-SaGe

FULL MEMBER
Feb 25, 2021
208
2
475
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
Presidency of Libyan parliament reaches deal to unify 2 rival groups divided between Tripoli, Tobruk-based parliaments

Walid Abdullah |30.03.2021

thumbs_b_c_eb3a750cf303ffcd85eaffbda128ccce.jpg



TRIPOLI, Libya

A Libyan lawmaker revealed on Tuesday that an agreement had been secured to unify the two competing groups in the country's parliament following a meeting in the capital Tripoli.

Fawzi al-Nuwairi, the deputy speaker of the Tobruk-based parliament, told the Libya Alahrar TV network that "the presidency of the Libyan parliament met on Tuesday in Tripoli and agreed to unify the parliament."

Al-Nuwairi, however, did not give further details on the agreement or who had attended the meeting.

Libyan lawmakers failed last December to unify the two legislative bodies and elect a new speaker following their meeting in Gadamis, 600 kilometers (373 miles) west of Tripoli.

The current Libyan House of Representatives is divided between lawmakers in Tripoli headed by Mohammad Siala and lawmakers in Tobruk headed by Aguila Saleh. There are currently no accurate figures on the number of members in each group due to individual resignations and deaths.

On Feb. 5, Libya's rival political groups agreed in UN-mediated talks to form an interim unity government to lead the country to elections this December, designating a prime minister, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, and tasking him with forming a new government.

Libyans hope that it will end years of civil war that have engulfed the country since the ouster and killing of strongman Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

source- aa.com.tr/en/africa/agreement-reached-to-unify-libyan-parliament-lawmaker/2193282

🤝:yahoo:

The negotiation process in Libya has come a long way in recent months. With the government's vote of confidence, an important milestone has been reached in Libya. We are one step closer to the final democratic election.
 
Last edited:
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
10,537
20
14,687
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
T-SaGe said:
Presidency of Libyan parliament reaches deal to unify 2 rival groups divided between Tripoli, Tobruk-based parliaments

Walid Abdullah |30.03.2021

View attachment 729804


TRIPOLI, Libya

A Libyan lawmaker revealed on Tuesday that an agreement had been secured to unify the two competing groups in the country's parliament following a meeting in the capital Tripoli.

Fawzi al-Nuwairi, the deputy speaker of the Tobruk-based parliament, told the Libya Alahrar TV network that "the presidency of the Libyan parliament met on Tuesday in Tripoli and agreed to unify the parliament."

Al-Nuwairi, however, did not give further details on the agreement or who had attended the meeting.

Libyan lawmakers failed last December to unify the two legislative bodies and elect a new speaker following their meeting in Gadamis, 600 kilometers (373 miles) west of Tripoli.

The current Libyan House of Representatives is divided between lawmakers in Tripoli headed by Mohammad Siala and lawmakers in Tobruk headed by Aguila Saleh. There are currently no accurate figures on the number of members in each group due to individual resignations and deaths.

On Feb. 5, Libya's rival political groups agreed in UN-mediated talks to form an interim unity government to lead the country to elections this December, designating a prime minister, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, and tasking him with forming a new government.

Libyans hope that it will end years of civil war that have engulfed the country since the ouster and killing of strongman Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

source- aa.com.tr/en/africa/agreement-reached-to-unify-libyan-parliament-lawmaker/2193282

🤝:yahoo:

The negotiation process in Libya has come a long way in recent months. With the government's vote of confidence, an important milestone has been reached in Libya. We are one step closer to the final democratic election.
Click to expand...
This is what I said that previous Turkish military intervention is needed so no one get too powerful that make them realize that the only option is making a deal and follow democracy.
 
M

Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

FULL MEMBER
Dec 26, 2020
511
0
464
Country
United States
Location
United States
Indos said:
This is what I said that previous Turkish military intervention is needed so no one get too powerful that make them realize that the only option is making a deal and follow democracy.
Click to expand...
Turkey did a great Job in Libya and at last the Libyan conflict is officially over
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

EgyptianAmerican
"We don't, won't and didn't support the Muslim Brotherhood," Qatar FM tells Arab News
Replies
0
Views
319
EgyptianAmerican
EgyptianAmerican
خره مينه لګته وي
Syria: Another Pipeline War
Replies
1
Views
1K
خره مينه لګته وي
خره مينه لګته وي
L
The Systematic Manufacturing of War, Challenging Russia and China in Race f
Replies
1
Views
1K
VCheng
VCheng
L
The IMPERIAL NATO As Executor of US Strategy: A Geostrategic Instrument of
Replies
4
Views
934
lem34
L
Skeptic786
The Comprehensive Story of Pakistan Nuclear Program
Replies
10
Views
7K
Skeptic786
Skeptic786

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom