Agreement reached on Shahtoot dam, pact to be signed soon: MEA

Agreement reached on Shahtoot dam, pact to be signed soon: MEA
Responding to questions on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan quoting an EU disinformation lab report to accuse India of subversive activities, the MEA spokesperson said that as a responsible democracy, India does not practice disinformation campaigns.
By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Updated: December 12, 2020 2:36:34 am
1607870781825.jpeg

PM Narendra Modi and Afghanistan's Ashraf Ghani. (File)

India and Afghanistan are likely to sign an agreement on building the Shahtoot dam soon, the government said on Friday.

Responding to a question on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s announcement at the Geneva Donors Conference recently that India will be constructing the Shahtoot Dam, MEA’s official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the minister had made the announcement that India and Afghanistan have reached an agreement on the dam. The agreement is expected to be signed shortly, he added.

When asked when would the Nepalese foreign minister visit India, Srivastava said he is expected to be in India shortly for the next joint commission meeting, but the dates for it are yet to be worked out.

New Delhi also slammed Pakistan over its accusations about spreading disinformation.

Responding to questions on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan quoting an EU disinformation lab report to accuse India of subversive activities, the MEA spokesperson said that as a responsible democracy, India does not practice disinformation campaigns. “In fact, if you are looking at disinformation, the best example is the country next door which is circulating fictional and fabricated dossiers and purveys a regular stream of fake news,” he said.


Disinformation is practised particularly by those who have records to hide such as sheltering international wanted terrorists including Osama bin Laden, and seek unsuccessfully to cover up their own tracks such as on the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Srivastava said, hitting out at Pakistan.

An investigation by EU DisinfoLab this week has found that several defunct organisations were resurrected and used alongside at least 750 fake media outlets in a vast 15-year campaign to serve Indian interests. The network was designed primarily to “discredit Pakistan internationally” and influence decision-making at the UN Human Rights Council and European Parliament, the report said.

Shahtoot Dam is a proposed dam in the Kabul river basin, one of the five river basins in Afghanistan. This project will provide drinking, irrigation and Environmental water for Kabul province. The cost of this project is estimated to be about US$120 to $305 million and the feasibility study of this project cost USD 1.86 million which was completed in 2012. The return per year would be about US$2 million per year. This dam is going to be constructed by India[1][2]

Reservoir
Dam and spillways
Shahtoot Storage Dam
Shahtoot Dam is located in Afghanistan
Shahtoot Dam

Location of Shahtoot Storage Dam in Afghanistan
Location: Kabul Province, Afghanistan
Coordinates: 34.43167°N 68.83417°E
Construction cost: $120 to $305 million
Operator(s): Afghanistan
Type of dam: gravity
Height: 113 m (371 ft)
Width (base): 60 m (197 ft)
Total capacity: 250,000,000 m3 (202,678 acre⋅ft)
The ministry of water and power inked an agreement with the Poyab Company of Iran under which the Iranian firm would complete the design of Shahtoot dam.[3] Speaking on the occasion, the minister for water and power, Mohammad Ismael Khan said the Shahtoot dam will provide potable water to more than 2 million residents of Kabul, in addition to the irrigation of 4000 hectares of land in the district of Charasiab and Khairabad. The dam will also provide drinking water to the first phase of the New City at Deh Sabz.
Poor Hindustan. Caught completely off guard by this news and their best response is "my momma ain't fat....but but ...yours is".
You should fear with the words written in first few paragraphs, we are making a dam on Kabul river.
 
" the MEA spokesperson said that as a responsible democracy, India does not practice disinformation campaigns"

"India is neither responsible nor a democracy", the elegant and straightforward response from Zahid Hafeez Chaudri of Pakistan's FO.
 
HostileInsurgent said:
You should fear with the words written in first few paragraphs, we are making a dam on Kabul river.
So you're posting an article on Afghanistan Defence section about an Indian funded project in Afghanistan purely to make Pakistanis "fear".

Do you understand now why we tell you you're obsessed with Pakistan?

Indian media’s obsession with Pakistan and Imran Khan is to serve a bigger purpose

While PM Modi is eulogised even when there’s nothing to show and his misgovernance go unreported, news anchors keep the focus sharply on Pakistan.
Scrambling eternally to outdo Pakistan....but believe they can rival China!
 
masterchief_mirza said:
So you're posting an article on Afghanistan Defence section about an Indian funded project in Afghanistan purely to make Pakistanis "fear".

Do you understand now why we tell you you're obsessed with Pakistan?

Indian media’s obsession with Pakistan and Imran Khan is to serve a bigger purpose

While PM Modi is eulogised even when there’s nothing to show and his misgovernance go unreported, news anchors keep the focus sharply on Pakistan.
Scrambling eternally to outdo Pakistan....but believe they can rival China!
Your media is equally obsessed, you guys love talking about farmers of India while no one interested in whats happening in paxtan. Shahtoot dam will become a headache.
 
HostileInsurgent said:
Your media is equally obsessed, you guys love talking about farmers of India while no one interested in whats happening in paxtan. Shahtoot dam will become a headache.
HostileInsurgent said:
Your media is equally obsessed, you guys love talking about farmers of India while no one interested in whats happening in paxtan. Shahtoot dam will become a headache.
Really? Boris Johnson thinks Pakistan is involved in this dispute:
"Our view is that [...] of course we have serious concerns about what is happening between India and Pakistan but these are preeminently matters for those two governments to settle and I know that he (Dhesi) appreciates that point,"

Multiple Indian commentators think Pakistan is involved in this dispute:
Khalistan slogans at farmer protest: Congress playing dangerous games

Farmer protest along Punjab-Haryana border have seen participation from Khalistanis, even as Congress lends support to them | OpIndia News
Sikh protesters themselves are taking Imran Khan's name during their protest:
"One of the old demonstrators hails Pakistani PM Imran Khan while insinuating that PM Modi is the enemy of the protesters. “Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan is our friend. Our enemy is sitting in Delhi,” the man says."

Dekho, Britain, India and the Sikhs all regard the farmers' dispute as a bilateral issue between Pakistan and India. Islamabad has said nothing. If you don't think this stance is correct, explain it to your own media, the British PM and the Sikh protesters.
 
so clinging to turd Mr Modi g ghanis days are numbered and you signing agreement just to thumb your boobies?
 
Why post an article about a dam in Afghanistan funded by India if all you wish to do - as per your own unsolicited comment within this thread - is make Pakistan "fear"??

Why not threaten us directly instead of involving dam Afghans....or Afghan dams?
 
HostileInsurgent said:
Your media is equally obsessed, you guys love talking about farmers of India while no one interested in whats happening in paxtan. Shahtoot dam will become a headache.
Really.
For 5 days our media didn't even pick it up until the sikhs request even then it didn't get the attention it should get.
 
HostileInsurgent said:
You should fear with the words written in first few paragraphs, we are making a dam on Kabul river.
U dumb sanghi kabul river flows from Pakistan to Afghanistan and then back to Pakistan. Although we would allow Afghanistan to build a dam to help its needs, if any rats tries to play with outflows, we will switch the inflow.
 
TNT said:
U dumb sanghi kabul river flows from Pakistan to Afghanistan and then back to Pakistan. Although we would allow Afghanistan to build a dam to help its needs, if any rats tries to play with outflows, we will switch the inflow.
That's not true. The Kabul river itself starts in Afghanistan. The Kunar river, however, starts in Pakistan.

1607898089506.png
 
Gangetic said:
That's not true. The Kabul river itself starts in Afghanistan. The Kunar river, however, starts in Pakistan.

View attachment 696102
Again typical indians. Do some study and then talk. Kunar river is the biggest tributary of kabul river. Without kunar, kabul river would be a kabul naala. Most of river kabul flows only after rain and the only year around water source is that of kunar which flows to Afghanistan from chitral. Atleast bother to read the whole article frm where u copied the image.
 
