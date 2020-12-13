Agreement reached on Shahtoot dam, pact to be signed soon: MEA

HostileInsurgent said: Your media is equally obsessed, you guys love talking about farmers of India while no one interested in whats happening in paxtan. Shahtoot dam will become a headache. Click to expand...

Khalistan slogans at farmer protest: Congress playing dangerous games Farmer protest along Punjab-Haryana border have seen participation from Khalistanis, even as Congress lends support to them | OpIndia News

Really? Boris Johnson thinks Pakistan is involved in this dispute:"Our view is that [...] of course we have serious concerns about what is happening between India and Pakistan but these are preeminently matters for those two governments to settle and I know that he (Dhesi) appreciates that point,"Multiple Indian commentators think Pakistan is involved in this dispute:Sikh protesters themselves are taking Imran Khan's name during their protest:"One of the old demonstrators hails Pakistani PM Imran Khan while insinuating that PM Modi is the enemy of the protesters. “Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan is our friend. Our enemy is sitting in Delhi,” the man says."Dekho, Britain, India and the Sikhs all regard the farmers' dispute as a bilateral issue between Pakistan and India. Islamabad has said nothing. If you don't think this stance is correct, explain it to your own media, the British PM and the Sikh protesters.