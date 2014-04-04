Agreement reached after mob obstructs Ahmadi Burial

aryadravida
dawn.today An agreement was reached regarding the burial of members of the Ahmadi community between local ulema and the district administration in Punjab's Sheikhupura district on Wednesday, days after a mob allegedly tried to prevent the burial of an Ahmadi woman.
The June 5 incident, which took place in a village near Safdarabad in Sheikhupura, was first highlighted on social media, with citizens and celebrities urging authorities to take action against those preventing the burial.
After days of tension between the two groups over the issue, which also saw some people resort to aerial firing, negotiations were held on Wednesday involving religious leaders from both sides, and the Sheikhupura deputy commissioner and district police.
It was decided after the talks that "legal action will be taken against the people who took the law into their hands by brandishing weapons," said a statement issued by the spokesperson for Sheikhupura district police, Wajid Ali. It added that as per the agreement, members of the Ahmadi community would bury their deceased in pre-determined sites.
http://instagr.am/p/CP6CaYdBeLQ/
Discrimination against minorities in pakistan.
