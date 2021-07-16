Agreement on joint production of sinopharm vaccine soon: Foreign Minister

Bangladesh will soon sign an agreement with China's SynoPharm for joint production of coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine. The agreement will be between the Ministry of Health of Bangladesh, Incepta Pharmaceuticals and SynoPharm.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told reporters at the state guest house Padma on Monday (August 2nd) after a courtesy call on Chinese Ambassador Li Jimming."We have sent the draft agreement to the health ministry," he said. Under the agreement, Incepta Pharmaceuticals will receive the vaccine in bulk. Later they will do the work of bottling, labeling and finishing the vaccine.He said the work would start soon, adding that it would take two months to complete the work. Being late will be a waste of time. Bangladesh has entered into a commercial agreement to get 1.5 crore dose of Synoform from Corona vaccine. Of this, 6 million vaccines have arrived in the country from China.Another 247 people have died in the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths in the country so far stands at 21,172. This information was given in a press release of the Department of Health on Monday (August 2) afternoon.Earlier on Sunday (August 1), 231 people died of coronavirus infection. Besides, 14 thousand 744 people were identified as Corona.Meanwhile, according to WorldOmiter, a website that keeps statistics on coronavirus infections and deaths, the number of deaths and infections in the world has decreased in the previous 24 hours until 8 am on Monday (August 2) Bangladesh time. Another 6,347 people died and 4,07,039 were infected.The total death toll in the world so far is 42 lakh 40 thousand 331 people. And 19 crore 90 lakh 6 thousand 754 people have been affected. Of these, 17 crore 98 lakh 16 thousand 255 people have returned home after recovering.The United States, the world's most powerful country, has so far had the highest number of infections and deaths from corona. In the country at the top of the list, 3 crore 58 lakh 6 thousand 924 people have been infected with corona so far. 6 lakh 29 thousand 360 people have died.India, which is the second most affected and the third deadliest country in the world, has so far infected 3 crore 18 lakh 95 thousand 36 people and has killed 4 lakh 24 thousand 606 people so far.In Brazil, which is the third most affected and the second deadliest country in the world, 1,99,38,356 people have been infected with corona so far. 5 lakh 57 thousand 8 people have died.Russia is in fourth place in terms of attacks. So far 62 lakh 6 thousand 7 people have been affected by corona in the country. 1 lakh 59 thousand 352 people died. France is in the fifth place in this list. So far 61 lakh 46 thousand 619 people have been infected with corona in the country. Of these, 1 lakh 11 thousand 85 people died.The United Kingdom is sixth, Turkey seventh, Argentina eighth, Colombia ninth and Spain tenth. Bangladesh ranks 26th in this list. Coronavirus transmission began in late December 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. So far, Covid-19 has spread to 217 countries and regions of the world including Bangladesh.