Agreement not being kept, MQM tells PM​

Agreement not being kept, MQM tells PM | The Express Tribune Premier tells coalition partner that country can’t develop without uplift of Karachi

.,.,Premier tells coalition partner that country can’t develop without uplift of KarachiJune 25, 2022During PM Shehbaz Sharif’s day-long visit to Karachi on Saturday, an MQM delegation met him and complained that its agreement made with the PML-N, of which the premier was the president, was not being kept.The MQM delegation was led by its convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, who was accompanied by Federal IT Minister Aminul Haque, Amir Khan, Kanwar Naveed Jamil and Wasim Akhtar. It met the premier at the Faisal Base before his departure for Nawabshah.It also discussed the appointment of a new Sindh governor with PM Shehbaz as well as development projects in Karachi.The premier told the delegation that the government was working on the current economic challenges facing Pakistan and the country could not develop without the uplift of Karachi. He also told them that he was focusing on all the issues.