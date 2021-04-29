What's new

Agrale Marruá - Brazilian army vehicle | Brazilian industry

Developed exclusively for the Armed Forces (Army, Navy and Air Force) and Public Security, the 4x4 Agrale Marruá vehicles arrive with great ease to the most difficult places, being ideal for carrying out the toughest missions.

With a strong and powerful powertrain, wide suspension course and resistance of the set, Agrale Marruá is the tireless fighter, allowing military operations to perform better. Tested and approved by several military institutions, Agrale Marruá proved to be efficient in the most difficult conditions, going beyond expectations and winning the admiration and approval of those who most understand the subject: the Armed Forces. Reliable vehicle in all types of operations, Agrale Marruá also reduces troop logistics costs and has simplicity of maintenance and easy replacement of parts.

Agrale Marruá - Brazilian army vehicle | Brazilian Industry [Subtitled]
