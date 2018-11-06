AGP recovers Rs5.66bn in July, August

BySeptember 23, 2020The Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) has recovered Rs5.66 billion during the first two months of the current fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.According to the data available with this scribe, the recoveries from federal government departments stood at Rs5.411 billion while that from provincial and district offices were recorded at Rs243.9 million.According to break-up figures, the highest recovery during the period under review was made by Lahore director general audit (petroleum and natural resource) that recovered Rs3.757 billion followed by Lahore director general audit (postal & telecommunication) that recovered Rs541.56 million.Similarly, Islamabad director general audit (DGA) federal government managed the recoveries of Rs6.84 million, DGA (F&I) Islamabad Rs2.96 million, DGA social safety net Rs4.32 million, and DGA Rawalpindi made recoveries of Rs78.31 million.Further DGA (DA) Karachi made recoveries of Rs13.75 million, DGA works China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Islamabad recovered Rs62.54 million, DGA (CA&E) Islamabad Rs2.55 million and DGA Karachi recovered Rs 169.44 million.The amount recovered by DGA works (federal) Islamabad stood at Rs 363.9 million, while that by Lahore DGA power sector stood at Rs9.14 million besides Lahore DG Audit (railways) recovered Rs 131.21 million and DGA (IR&C) Karachi made recoveries of Rs 212.24 million.It may be mentioned here that the Auditor General Office conducted the annual audits of various government offices and institutions through its field offices. The office has so far completed the audits until the fiscal year 2020. However, the audit report of the year have not been laid in the parliament yet. The AGP offices identify the irregularities in various departments through audit paras.The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) discusses the audit reports of each year and after detailed discussion, the committee testifies the report. On the basis of that report, the recoveries are made from the concerned departments.------------------