What's new

AGP recovers Rs5.66bn in July, August

Morpheus

Morpheus

FULL MEMBER
Mar 5, 2017
1,780
-1
3,497
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
AGP recovers Rs5.66bn in July, August
By
Shahzad Paracha
-
September 23, 2020



The Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) has recovered Rs5.66 billion during the first two months of the current fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.

According to the data available with this scribe, the recoveries from federal government departments stood at Rs5.411 billion while that from provincial and district offices were recorded at Rs243.9 million.

According to break-up figures, the highest recovery during the period under review was made by Lahore director general audit (petroleum and natural resource) that recovered Rs3.757 billion followed by Lahore director general audit (postal & telecommunication) that recovered Rs541.56 million.
Similarly, Islamabad director general audit (DGA) federal government managed the recoveries of Rs6.84 million, DGA (F&I) Islamabad Rs2.96 million, DGA social safety net Rs4.32 million, and DGA Rawalpindi made recoveries of Rs78.31 million.

Further DGA (DA) Karachi made recoveries of Rs13.75 million, DGA works China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Islamabad recovered Rs62.54 million, DGA (CA&E) Islamabad Rs2.55 million and DGA Karachi recovered Rs 169.44 million.

The amount recovered by DGA works (federal) Islamabad stood at Rs 363.9 million, while that by Lahore DGA power sector stood at Rs9.14 million besides Lahore DG Audit (railways) recovered Rs 131.21 million and DGA (IR&C) Karachi made recoveries of Rs 212.24 million.

It may be mentioned here that the Auditor General Office conducted the annual audits of various government offices and institutions through its field offices. The office has so far completed the audits until the fiscal year 2020. However, the audit report of the year have not been laid in the parliament yet. The AGP offices identify the irregularities in various departments through audit paras.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) discusses the audit reports of each year and after detailed discussion, the committee testifies the report. On the basis of that report, the recoveries are made from the concerned departments.

profit.pakistantoday.com.pk

AGP recovers Rs5.66bn in July, August

The Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) has recovered Rs5.66 billion during the first two months of the current fiscal year ending June 30, 2021. According to the data available with this scribe, t
profit.pakistantoday.com.pk profit.pakistantoday.com.pk
------------------
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Morpheus AGP to audit Covid-19 related expenditures Social & Current Events 0
Morpheus Featured AGP reveals Rs2.96tr irregularities in Power Division Social & Current Events 7
H AGP unearths Rs270bn irregularities, embezzlement in federal ministries Pakistan Economy 2
S Top law officer Anwar Mansoor quits after tiff with SC; Khalid Javed named new AGP Social & Current Events 2
Abu Zarrar Ex-colonel part of spy network, AGP tells SC Pakistan's Internal Security 63
S Shehbaz to face consequences if Nawaz jumps bail: AGP Pakistani Siasat 12
Haris Ali2140 Irregularities cause Rs1873m loss to PIACL: AGP Pakistani Siasat 9
zeroboy AGP finds out corruption of more than Rs 15 trillion by Ministries (2017-18) Political Videos 1
B Assam Will Turn Into Bangladesh if Citizenship Bill is Passed: Prafulla Mahanta's Take on BJP-AGP Al Bangladesh Defence Forum 18
Dubious AGP draws house rent allowance while living in audit house in violation of rules Pakistan Economy 4

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top