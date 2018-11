AGP draws house rent allowance while living in audit house in violation of rules

Auditor general of Pakistan (AGP) Javaid Jahangir, who is supposed to ensure accountability and transparency in the operations of government, has been involved in violating rules and regulations himself by drawing house rent allowance of Rs 142,000 per month despite living in the designated audit house in a posh sector of the capital.

enjoying both facilities.

Supreme Judicial Council had fired the former AGP Rana Asad Amin for taking Rs 4.62 million from the national exchequer in excess of his salary and privileges in violation of the rules and regulations.

the AGP is taking Rs 699,250 salary per month in which Rs 532,950 is the basic pay and Rs 142,000 is for house rent while Rs 24,300 is for utilities.

He has collected a total of Rs 1.9 million so far by violating the said laws

a sum of Rs 3.12 million is still outstanding against Rana Asad Amin”.

receiving an Management Position-1 (MP) pay scale salary in March, 2016; however, while taking benefit of his position just like the incumbent AGP, he collected Rs 2.005 million as outstanding house rent of previous months.

AGP’s principle accounting officer, I have directed the concerned wing of the AGP office to take action in light of the above referred Finance Division OM to seek clarification from the finance division and/or make recovery of the inadmissible payment but my order has not been obeyed yet.

responsibility to take up the matter with your good self either to get a clarification from the Finance Division or to deposit the recoverable amount and stop the Human Resource Management (HRM) immediately,”