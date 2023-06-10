What's new

Agni Prime–next generation nuclear missile–set to be inducted into India’s arsenal

20230611_022258.jpg

New Delhi: The 2,000km range Agni Prime, the next–generation ballistic nuclear missile that covers all critical cities in Pakistan, has cleared all tests and is set to be inducted into India’s arsenal.

The Agni P, initially named Agni-1P and weighing 50 per cent less than Agni 3, was successfully flight-tested by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha on Wednesday around 7:30pm.

“During the flight test, all objectives were successfully demonstrated,” a statement by the Defence Ministry said.

This was the first pre-induction night launch conducted by the users after three successful developmental trials of the missile, validating the accuracy and reliability of the system.

The Defence Ministry said that range instrumentation like radar, telemetry, and electro–optical tracking systems were deployed at different locations, including two down-range ships, at the terminal point to capture flight data covering the entire trajectory of the vehicle.

Senior officials of the Strategic Forces Command (SFC), which is in charge of India’s nuclear arsenal, witnessed the successful flight test.

The Defence Ministry said the successful test has paved the way for the induction of the system into the Armed Forces.

Features that stand out
20230611_022316.jpg

Unlike the other nuclear missiles in India’s arsenal, Agni Prime comes with its own unique technology, giving it more accuracy while making it difficult to intercept.

It comes with new composites, propulsion systems, innovative guidance, and control mechanisms, besides the latest navigation systems.

Sources in the defence and security establishment explained that Agni Prime can be manoeuvred at the point of entry into the earth’s atmosphere, a feature that is usually not available in a ballistic missile. This makes the Agni Prime more difficult to intercept.

Another aspect of this next–generation missile that makes it stand out from the rest is that it is a canisterised system, meaning the SFC has mode options when it comes to movement and launch.

The missile can be launched from rail or road and can be transported to various parts of the country easily.

The two-stage, solid-fuelled weapon system comes with new propulsion systems, composite motor casings, and inertial navigation systems based on advanced ring-laser gyroscopes. Gyroscopes show the location of the missile and the trajectory it is taking.

The ring-laser gyroscopes are more accurate.

While it was speculated that the new missile would replace Prithvi, Agni 1, and Agni 2 series of ballistic nuclear missiles, government sources earlier told ThePrint that it would not.

The missile will add to the array of ballistic nuclear missiles in India’s arsenal.

Agni Prime–next generation nuclear missile–set to be inducted into India’s arsenal

Agni Prime can be manoeuvred at the point of entry into the earth’s atmosphere, a feature that is usually not available in a ballistic missile.
Agni P is ready! Can counter Pakistan – Know more about it
20230611_022604.jpg

Agni Prime or the Agni P, a medium-range ground-based ballistic missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead was successfully tested on Wednesday (June 7, 2023). The flight test set the path for the system’s inclusion into the Indian Armed Forces.

The ballistic missile of the next generation was successfully tested by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and all objectives were met successfully during the flight test.

According to the official statement issued by the Ministry of Defence (June 8, 2023) this was the first pre-induction night launch conducted by the users following three successful developmental trials of the missile, validating its accuracy and dependability.

About the missile
It is a two-stage, surface-to-ground, solid-propellant missile with a range of up to 2,000 kms.

To capture flight data that encompassed the whole trajectory of the vehicle, range equipment such as radar, telemetry, and electro-optical tracking devices were installed at various sites, including two down-range ships near the terminal point of the range.

Agni Series
20230611_024409.jpg

So far, India has in its arsenal ballistic missiles: “Agni-1” with a range of 700 kms, “Agni-2” with a range of 2,000 kms, “Agni-3” and “Agni-4” with a range between 2,500 and 5000 kms and “Agni-5” with a range that is larger than 7,000+ kms. It is common knowledge that the Agni-6 missile, which can be launched from a submerged platform and has a range of up to ten thousand kilometres, is also in the process of being created.

The Agni Prime missile is the successor to the Agni-I and Agni-II missiles that are now on operational duty with the Strategic Forces Command. It has substantial upgrades, such as an improved composite motor casing, a manoeuvrable reentry vehicle (MaRV), and improved propellants, navigation, and guidance systems.

In the beginning, it was known as Agni-1P, and it was said that it had two stages that utilised the more recent technologies from Agni-IV and Agni-V in order to improve its precision and reliability.

The Agni-P’s MaRV enables the missile to deliver the warheads to two different places. The missile is kept secure inside a tandem dual canister launcher that has been hermetically sealed, and it is transported via road and rail. It employs a system for cold launch and has the ability to fire in salvo mode.

For the final portion of the flight, the MaRV is equipped with four delta fins so that it can successfully dodge the missile defence system. It is a new type of missile that is part of the Agni Series, and it weighs only one-third as much as Agni-III. The Agni-V project perfected the use of composite materials, and those materials are being put to use in both the first and second stages of the Agni-P missile. This allows for significant weight savings.

Because its range is insufficient to reach all sections of mainland China, analysts believe that the primary purpose of Agni-P is to counter the Armed Forces of Pakistan. However, if it were to be launched from a strategic place, it would be able to attack western, central, and Southern China.

Furthermore, it would put vital Chinese territories at risk, such as Chengdu, Sichuan, and potentially even Hong Kong. India has developed the Agni V missile as a means of reaching the economically developed East Coast of China as well as major cities in China, such as Beijing or Shanghai. The Agni V missile has also finished its night launch criteria in preparation for commencing serial production and deployment.
20230608_124656.jpg


Although there was a lot of speculation that Agni-P might replace Prithvi-I, Agni-I, and Agni-II after it was inducted, government sources dismissed any notion that suggested this would happen. It is anticipated that the DRDO will use this missile as the basis for the development of a “carrier killer.” In addition, the Indian Ministry of Defence has already issued the directives necessary to replace the Prithvi series of missiles with an indigenous short-range ballistic surface-to-surface (SRBM) missile called Pralay. This conventional weapon has a range of between 150 and 500 kms.

One of the goals of its development is to obtain maximum manoeuvrability against missile defence systems while also achieving improved accuracy for precision strikes.

The test demonstrates that Agni Prime is prepared for an anti-ship mission and also has an increased quick response and accuracy. This is expected to significantly strengthen the precision strike capability of the Indian armed forces. The missile has the capability of hitting strategic targets with a nuclear payload as well as tactical targets with a conventional warhead. When used in either a tactical or strategic capacity, an Agni Prime with a payload of between 1.5 and 3 tonnes is capable of causing tremendous damage.


