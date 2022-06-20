Agneepath violence: Yogi's police to collect Rs 13 lakh from 27 miscreants 260 arrested serious charges including attempt to murder to be framed

Can these people expressing sadness also express sadness at these violences by the Hindutvadis ?
These are two very recent incidents in India but this can be a mega thread but if you make contributions about new incidents please be rational, not religious extremist yourself and speak on a general pan-human level, something that can be understood by every human anywhere on Earth. Incident...
defence.pk
Did they hold up such posters and edit-in sad music in vids ? What did Anand Mahindra say then ?
Absolutely ! Especially in "Love Jihad" cases.