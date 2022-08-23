What's new

Aghori tribe hindus eat human flesh to connect with gods

Incredible pictures show cannibal Aghori tribe where men drink from skulls and eat human flesh to connect with gods​


INCREDIBLE images have captured a terrifying cult who live in cemeteries, use dead bodies as alters and eat human flesh.
One of the most feared and revered cults in India, the Aghori members are infamous for their dark and deadly quest for spiritual enlightenment.
An Aghori man is pictured holding a skull between his hands
21
An Aghori man is pictured holding a skull between his handsCredit: Mediadrumimages / Jan Skwara
An Aghori man uses ash to cover himself and a human skull
21
An Aghori man uses ash to cover himself and a human skullCredit: Mediadrumimages / Jan Skwara
An Aghori man pours water into his mouth from a skull
21
An Aghori man pours water into his mouth from a skullCredit: Mediadrumimages / Jan Skwara
Inquisitive photographer Jan Skwara, 38, from Pruszkow, Poland, was travelling through Varanasi, India, when he encountered an Aghori sect and documented their chilling existence.
One terrifying image captured the moment a man tipped his head back and raised his hands before drinking from the mouth of a real human skull.
In another picture, a man is seen sitting down with a red human skull perched on top of his own whilst his face is covered in an eerie white dust.
Photographer, Jan Skwara captured the tribe while travelling through Varanasi, India
21
Photographer, Jan Skwara captured the tribe while travelling through Varanasi, IndiaCredit: Mediadrumimages / Jan Skwara
A red-stained skull sits atop the head of an Aghori man
21
A red-stained skull sits atop the head of an Aghori manCredit: Mediadrumimages / Jan Skwara
Ash is used to cover the bodies of Aghori cult members
21
Ash is used to cover the bodies of Aghori cult membersCredit: Mediadrumimages / Jan Skwara
While they worship the Hindu deity, Shiva, Aghori practices are seen as being contradictory to orthodox Hinduism.
The Aghori believe in asceticism, a lifestyle in which one denies themselves of sensual pleasures choosing instead to pursue spiritual goals.
The cult mainly worship Bhairava, the form of Shiva associated with death.
Aghoris do not practice idol worship, relying instead on meditation and a combination of alcohol and marijuana to practice greater concentration.
An Aghori man is pictured holding a human skull, which is stained red
21
An Aghori man is pictured holding a human skull, which is stained redCredit: Mediadrumimages / Jan Skwara
An upturned skull is held by an Aghori man
21
An upturned skull is held by an Aghori manCredit: Mediadrumimages / Jan Skwara
Aghori members wear little to no clothing to rid themselves of shame
21
Aghori members wear little to no clothing to rid themselves of shameCredit: Mediadrumimages / Jan Skwara

AGHORI CANNIBALISM​

Shrouded in an aura of mystery, the Aghori sadhus’ are know for post-mortem rituals - in particular the practice cannibalism.
Aghoris live among India's cremation sites - where Lord Shiva and goddess Kali Ma are said to dwell - and feed on what others throw away.
Bodies are often cremated and then scattered into the sacred Ganges river, but some bodies are disposed of without cremation.
The Aghori are said to collect these remains and use them for their spiritual enlightenment, wearing the corpses, consuming them or building alters from them.
As well as feasting on human flesh, Aghoris also drink from human skulls and chew the heads off of live animals.
Aghori sadhus’ are know for their dark post-mortem rituals
21
Aghori sadhus’ are know for their dark post-mortem ritualsCredit: Mediadrumimages / Jan Skwara
An Aghori man drinks from a bloodied human skull
21
An Aghori man drinks from a bloodied human skullCredit: Mediadrumimages / Jan Skwara
An Aghori man pours water from a human skull
21
An Aghori man pours water from a human skullCredit: Mediadrumimages / Jan Skwara

AGHORI PRACTICES​

The Aghori believe that by immersing themselves practices society deems taboo or disturbing, they're on course to achieving enlightenment.
Over the years, these practices have included meditating on top of bodies, performing sexual acts in cemeteries and smearing human ash all over their bodies.
The monks use a combination of marijuana, alcohol and meditation to help them reach a “disconnected state of heightened awareness” to bring themselves closer to Lord Shiva.
Aghori members live among India's cremation sites
21
Aghori members live among India's cremation sitesCredit: Mediadrumimages / Jan Skwara
An Aghori member pictured cradling a human skull in his hand
21
An Aghori member pictured cradling a human skull in his handCredit: Mediadrumimages / Jan Skwara
An Aghori man raises his hand while balancing a human skull on his lap
21
An Aghori man raises his hand while balancing a human skull on his lapCredit: Mediadrumimages / Jan Skwara
An Aghori man pictured praying in isolation
21
An Aghori man pictured praying in isolationCredit: Mediadrumimages / Jan Skwara
Many Aghori practises involve the use of human remains
21
Many Aghori practises involve the use of human remainsCredit: Mediadrumimages / Jan Skwara
Some cult members practice sexual acts in the midst of dead bodies, it is claimed, to give them supernatural powers.
These powers are believed to enable them to practice black magic—which they are inhibited from using on others.


The Aghori shun material belongings and often walk around unclothed.
This encourages detachment from what they see as “earthly delusions” and better signifies the human body in its purest form.
The Aghori trace their roots to 17th-century puritan Baba Kinaram, who is said to have lived to the age of 170.
The macabre interior of an Aghori home, where the remains of dead bodies are used to build alters
21
The macabre interior of an Aghori home, where the remains of dead bodies are used to build altersCredit: Mediadrumimages / Jan Skwara
A coffin is used as decor in this Aghori home
21
A coffin is used as decor in this Aghori homeCredit: Mediadrumimages / Jan Skwara
A collection of skulls as found in an Aghori home
21
A collection of skulls as found in an Aghori homeCredit: Mediadrumimages / Jan Skwara
21
A fire pit as seen in an Aghori homeCredit: Mediadrumimages / Jan Skwara

www.the-sun.com

Incredible pictures show Aghori tribe where men drink from skulls and eat human flesh to connect with gods

INCREDIBLE images have captured a terrifying cult who live in cemeteries, use dead bodies as alters and eat human flesh. One of the most feared and revered cults in India, the Aghori members are in…
www.the-sun.com www.the-sun.com
 

