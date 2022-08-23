Aghori tribe hindus eat human flesh to connect with gods

Incredible pictures show cannibal Aghori tribe where men drink from skulls and eat human flesh to connect with gods​

INCREDIBLE images have captured a terrifying cult who live in cemeteries, use dead bodies as alters and eat human flesh.One of the most feared and revered cults in India, the Aghori members are infamous for their dark and deadly quest for spiritual enlightenment.21An Aghori man is pictured holding a skull between his handsCredit: Mediadrumimages / Jan Skwara21An Aghori man uses ash to cover himself and a human skullCredit: Mediadrumimages / Jan Skwara21An Aghori man pours water into his mouth from a skullCredit: Mediadrumimages / Jan SkwaraInquisitive photographer Jan Skwara, 38, from Pruszkow, Poland, was travelling through Varanasi, India, when he encountered an Aghori sect and documented their chilling existence.One terrifying image captured the moment a man tipped his head back and raised his hands before drinking from the mouth of a real human skull.In another picture, a man is seen sitting down with a red human skull perched on top of his own whilst his face is covered in an eerie white dust.21Photographer, Jan Skwara captured the tribe while travelling through Varanasi, IndiaCredit: Mediadrumimages / Jan Skwara21A red-stained skull sits atop the head of an Aghori manCredit: Mediadrumimages / Jan Skwara21Ash is used to cover the bodies of Aghori cult membersCredit: Mediadrumimages / Jan SkwaraWhile they worship the Hindu deity, Shiva, Aghori practices are seen as being contradictory to orthodox Hinduism.The Aghori believe in asceticism, a lifestyle in which one denies themselves of sensual pleasures choosing instead to pursue spiritual goals.The cult mainly worship Bhairava, the form of Shiva associated with death.Aghoris do not practice idol worship, relying instead on meditation and a combination of alcohol and marijuana to practice greater concentration.21An Aghori man is pictured holding a human skull, which is stained redCredit: Mediadrumimages / Jan Skwara21An upturned skull is held by an Aghori manCredit: Mediadrumimages / Jan Skwara21Aghori members wear little to no clothing to rid themselves of shameCredit: Mediadrumimages / Jan SkwaraShrouded in an aura of mystery, the Aghori sadhus’ are know for post-mortem rituals - in particular the practice cannibalism.Aghoris live among India's cremation sites - where Lord Shiva and goddess Kali Ma are said to dwell - and feed on what others throw away.Bodies are often cremated and then scattered into the sacred Ganges river, but some bodies are disposed of without cremation.The Aghori are said to collect these remains and use them for their spiritual enlightenment, wearing the corpses, consuming them or building alters from them.As well as feasting on human flesh, Aghoris also drink from human skulls and chew the heads off of live animals.21Aghori sadhus’ are know for their dark post-mortem ritualsCredit: Mediadrumimages / Jan Skwara21An Aghori man drinks from a bloodied human skullCredit: Mediadrumimages / Jan Skwara21An Aghori man pours water from a human skullCredit: Mediadrumimages / Jan SkwaraThe Aghori believe that by immersing themselves practices society deems taboo or disturbing, they're on course to achieving enlightenment.Over the years, these practices have included meditating on top of bodies, performing sexual acts in cemeteries and smearing human ash all over their bodies.The monks use a combination of marijuana, alcohol and meditation to help them reach a “disconnected state of heightened awareness” to bring themselves closer to Lord Shiva.21Aghori members live among India's cremation sitesCredit: Mediadrumimages / Jan Skwara21An Aghori member pictured cradling a human skull in his handCredit: Mediadrumimages / Jan Skwara21An Aghori man raises his hand while balancing a human skull on his lapCredit: Mediadrumimages / Jan Skwara21An Aghori man pictured praying in isolationCredit: Mediadrumimages / Jan Skwara21Many Aghori practises involve the use of human remainsCredit: Mediadrumimages / Jan SkwaraSome cult members practice sexual acts in the midst of dead bodies, it is claimed, to give them supernatural powers.These powers are believed to enable them to practice black magic—which they are inhibited from using on others.The Aghori shun material belongings and often walk around unclothed.This encourages detachment from what they see as “earthly delusions” and better signifies the human body in its purest form.The Aghori trace their roots to 17th-century puritan Baba Kinaram, who is said to have lived to the age of 170.21The macabre interior of an Aghori home, where the remains of dead bodies are used to build altersCredit: Mediadrumimages / Jan Skwara21A coffin is used as decor in this Aghori homeCredit: Mediadrumimages / Jan Skwara21A collection of skulls as found in an Aghori homeCredit: Mediadrumimages / Jan Skwara21A fire pit as seen in an Aghori homeCredit: Mediadrumimages / Jan Skwara