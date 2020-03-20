Will there be a more assertive posture against our Eastern foe in the coming days/months, particularly after Dasu attack? Last year PSX was brazenly attacked by proxies of the same foe, but our response never came. We have started taking double-digit casualties each week (tribal districts & Balochistan combined). There is news of the relocation of few formations from the regular army replacing FC along the Af-Pak border region. Would an aggressive outward posture directed at sending men and material across the LoC even tenable with altered force ratios? Would there be a wait for a favorable campaign outcome along the Af-Pak border regions (based on the highly improbable premise that TTA would curtail cross border movement of TTP/Baloch militants) before tact changes along the LoC and IB?