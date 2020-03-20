What's new

Aggressive outward posture

P

Pak Nationalist

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 4, 2021
12
0
13
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Will there be a more assertive posture against our Eastern foe in the coming days/months, particularly after Dasu attack? Last year PSX was brazenly attacked by proxies of the same foe, but our response never came. We have started taking double-digit casualties each week (tribal districts & Balochistan combined). There is news of the relocation of few formations from the regular army replacing FC along the Af-Pak border region. Would an aggressive outward posture comprising sending men and material across the LoC even tenable with altered force ratios? Would there be a wait for a favorable campaign outcome along the Af-Pak border regions (based on the highly improbable premise that TTA would curtail cross border movement of TTP/Baloch militants) before tact changes along the LoC and IB?
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
13,635
-17
25,145
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
Pak Nationalist said:
Will there be a more assertive posture against our Eastern foe in the coming days/months, particularly after Dasu attack? Last year PSX was brazenly attacked by proxies of the same foe, but our response never came. We have started taking double-digit casualties each week (tribal districts & Balochistan combined). There is news of the relocation of few formations from the regular army replacing FC along the Af-Pak border region. Would an aggressive outward posture directed at sending men and material across the LoC even tenable with altered force ratios? Would there be a wait for a favorable campaign outcome along the Af-Pak border regions (based on the highly improbable premise that TTA would curtail cross border movement of TTP/Baloch militants) before tact changes along the LoC and IB?
Click to expand...
Pakistan has limited options in the face of covert attacks. Often, attacks inside Pakistan through Indian and Afghan proxies aren't acknowledged by Western media. Such attacks are often labelled as domestic. When attacks happen in India and Afghanistan the Western media often blames Pakistan. Western and US governments even support Indian right to retaliate. That reveals you rigged this game is.

Counterintelligence and striking the enemies in the same coin is the way forward. Pakistan armed forces should leave no stone unturned in hunting down anti-state elements.
 
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 14, 2015
12,939
16
33,324
Country
United States
Location
United States
I am pretty sure the sanitization ops are going on in full swing in the Afgan liberated areas bordering Pak! As the border is being secured PAF and special ops must be ready to bomb the hell out of the terrorist camps still under the control of the Kabuli/Hindutva terrorist scums....
 
ARMalik

ARMalik

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2017
4,023
5
7,523
Country
Australia
Location
Australia
Pak Nationalist said:
Will there be a more assertive posture against our Eastern foe in the coming days/months, particularly after Dasu attack? Last year PSX was brazenly attacked by proxies of the same foe, but our response never came. We have started taking double-digit casualties each week (tribal districts & Balochistan combined). There is news of the relocation of few formations from the regular army replacing FC along the Af-Pak border region. Would an aggressive outward posture comprising sending men and material across the LoC even tenable with altered force ratios? Would there be a wait for a favorable campaign outcome along the Af-Pak border regions (based on the highly improbable premise that TTA would curtail cross border movement of TTP/Baloch militants) before tact changes along the LoC and IB?
Click to expand...
NOPE. Fundamental requirements of an Assertive posture is self-respect, integrity, honesty and NO CORRUPTION. Pakistan's Establishment SEVERELY LACKS IN ALL OF THESE REQUIREMENTS and is well known Worldwide for its extreme corruption. A corrupt society cannot be Assertive for its strategic interests.
 
N

nahtanbob

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 24, 2018
8,284
-37
2,734
Country
United States
Location
United States
ARMalik said:
NOPE. Fundamental requirements of an Assertive posture is self-respect, integrity, honesty and NO CORRUPTION. Pakistan's Establishment SEVERELY LACKS IN ALL OF THESE REQUIREMENTS and is well known Worldwide for its extreme corruption. A corrupt society cannot be Assertive for its strategic interests.
Click to expand...
You need strength for an assertive posture. Assertive posture when you are weak serves no purpose other than a public relations stunt
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
13,635
-17
25,145
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
nahtanbob said:
You need strength for an assertive posture. Assertive posture when you are weak serves no purpose other than a public relations stunt
Click to expand...
We have shown plenty of strength in Afghanistan and your native country India.

We will deal with anti-state elements and proxies. There is no doubt that we will win this war.
 
P

Pak Nationalist

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 4, 2021
12
0
13
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
From the responses I see here, it appears we have no short-term solution to sub-conventional threats emanating from our Western border set up primarily by our Eastern neighbor. Why was the violence ebbing when Raheel Shareef was the chief in both erstwhile FATA and Balochistan? In today's tribal districts, does it have to do with the merger of Taliban factions? In Balochistan, RAW has fashioned BRAS to gather most of the secessionist militants under a single operational umbrella.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Haris Ali2140
Pakistan’s Land-Centric Defence Calculus Needs Overhauling
Replies
4
Views
1K
Haris Ali2140
Haris Ali2140
C
Contextualizing Swift Retort: Surprise within, shock without
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
92
Views
17K
Path-Finder
Path-Finder
TaiShang
Enter the Dragon, Exit the Turkey (Formerly American Eagle)
Replies
0
Views
489
TaiShang
TaiShang
H
Evolution Of Pakistan’s Nuclear Doctrine – Analysis
Replies
12
Views
2K
volatile
volatile
Zarvan
Japan May Buy Tomahawks For Retaliatory Strikes On North Korean Missile Sites
Replies
2
Views
580
bananarepublic
bananarepublic

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom