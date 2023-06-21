Agenda of Modi Visit to the US

Abdul Rehman Majeed
Preview of Prime Minister Modi's Upcoming State Visit to the US
Following are the highlights
1) India should support Ukraine and put pressure on Russia to completely withdraw the troops from Ukraine
2) India needs to improve Democracy, Civil and Human Rights in India
3) India should stop supporting Hasina and allow free & fair elections in Bangladesh
4) US and China are great partners and the Sino-US relations are in upward trajectory
5) India should stop doing Business with Russia in violation of sanctions imposed on Russia
6) Indian is buying oil from Russia below the price cap
7) India should replace Russian defence equipment with the US Defence Equipment
8) India needs to hold Putin accountable for Russia's war in Ukraine
9) Modi has disfranchised the Muslims of India
10) US will continue to raise Human Rights violations being comitted by Modi and his party
11) US & Ukraine do not see India and Modi as qualified to act as a peace maker in Russia-Ukraine conflict
12) Modi needs to support rules based order by supporting Ukraine's Soverneity