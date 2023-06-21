What's new

Agenda of Modi Visit to the US

Abdul Rehman Majeed

Dec 25, 2019
Preview of Prime Minister Modi's Upcoming State Visit to the US​




Following are the highlights

1) India should support Ukraine and put pressure on Russia to completely withdraw the troops from Ukraine

2) India needs to improve Democracy, Civil and Human Rights in India

3) India should stop supporting Hasina and allow free & fair elections in Bangladesh

4) US and China are great partners and the Sino-US relations are in upward trajectory

5) India should stop doing Business with Russia in violation of sanctions imposed on Russia

6) Indian is buying oil from Russia below the price cap

7) India should replace Russian defence equipment with the US Defence Equipment

8) India needs to hold Putin accountable for Russia's war in Ukraine

9) Modi has disfranchised the Muslims of India

10) US will continue to raise Human Rights violations being comitted by Modi and his party

11) US & Ukraine do not see India and Modi as qualified to act as a peace maker in Russia-Ukraine conflict

12) Modi needs to support rules based order by supporting Ukraine's Soverneity
 
www.reuters.com

Dozens of US lawmakers urge Biden to raise rights issues with Modi, letter shows

Dozens of U.S. President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats urged him on Tuesday to raise human rights issues with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Washington this week, according to a letter sent to Biden.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

Jayapal, Van Hollen Lead Bicameral Letter with Over 70 Members, Urging President Biden to Discuss Upholding Human Rights and Democratic Values During Upcoming Meeting with Indian PM Modi​



jayapal.house.gov

Jayapal, Van Hollen Lead Bicameral Letter with Over 70 Members, Urging President Biden to Discuss Upholding Human Rights and Democratic Values During Upcoming Meeting with Indian PM Modi - Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal (WA-07) and U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) led a bicameral letter with over 70 of their colleagues, urging President Biden to discuss the need to protect human rights and democratic values in India as he meets with Indian Prime...
jayapal.house.gov jayapal.house.gov

www.middleeasteye.net

Human rights concerns overshadow Modi's upcoming White House visit

Indian prime minister set to meet with Biden this week, as US grows multilateral ties with India, Israel and UAE
www.middleeasteye.net www.middleeasteye.net

US welcome of India’s Modi is darkened by rights record​


rollcall.com

US welcome of India’s Modi is darkened by rights record - Roll Call

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be feted in Washington next week, but his visit will be darkened by India's human rights record.
rollcall.com rollcall.com

India’s Worsening Democracy Makes It an Unreliable Ally​


time.com

India’s Worsening Democracy Makes It an Unreliable Ally

India’s interests are not aligned with Western interests
time.com time.com
 

