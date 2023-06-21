Agenda of Modi Visit to the US

Preview of Prime Minister Modi's Upcoming State Visit to the US​

Following are the highlights1) India should support Ukraine and put pressure on Russia to completely withdraw the troops from Ukraine2) India needs to improve Democracy, Civil and Human Rights in India3) India should stop supporting Hasina and allow free & fair elections in Bangladesh4) US and China are great partners and the Sino-US relations are in upward trajectory5) India should stop doing Business with Russia in violation of sanctions imposed on Russia6) Indian is buying oil from Russia below the price cap7) India should replace Russian defence equipment with the US Defence Equipment8) India needs to hold Putin accountable for Russia's war in Ukraine9) Modi has disfranchised the Muslims of India10) US will continue to raise Human Rights violations being comitted by Modi and his party11) US & Ukraine do not see India and Modi as qualified to act as a peace maker in Russia-Ukraine conflict12) Modi needs to support rules based order by supporting Ukraine's Soverneity