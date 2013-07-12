What's new

Agencies investigate who spilled the beans

KARACHI: Embarrassed by the startling revelations made in the leaked version of the OBL Commission Report, military and civilian intelligence agencies have started investigating whether the document was passed on to a media organisation by one of the Commission members, or by those involved in preparing the draft.

The leaked version of report, uploaded by the Qatar-based media organisation Al-Jazeera, has blamed all government and military institutions of collective failure for their inability to track down Osama Bin Laden while he was living in the country, and for not being able to detect or prevent the unauthorised operation against the Al Qaeda chief by the US Navy SEALs deep inside the Pakistani territory.

Authorities investigating the matter believe the Prime Ministers Office may not have been involved in the leak as the version uploaded on the news organisations website is without the signatures of the members, and also somewhat incomplete as, among other things, a dissenting note by one of the Commission members is missing.

According to a well-placed investigator in all probability it was the second draft written after the first failed to elicit a consensus among all the members possibly because it is said to have named too many names.

Although sources close to the five-member Commission, headed by retired Justice Javaid Iqbal, remained tight-lipped, possibly a bit shocked as well at the sudden revelations, the investigator assigned to look into the leak told Dawn that the draft which appeared in the press was the second one.

But even that didnt lead to a consensus as some of the members refused to sign up to it.

So a third version was written which was agreed by all commission members save for one.

While nobody else would confirm this, the investigator referred to a dissenting note said to have been added to this final version by an unnamed member.

The final version was then submitted to the Prime Ministers Secretariat on January 4, 2013, according to reports in the media, but never saw the light of day till the completion of Raja Pervez Ashraf governments tenure some 10 weeks later.

With a couple of Islamabad journalists belonging to foreign media organisations suggesting that the report was offered to them in exchange for money and other informed media persons linking the timing of the release to tensions between the military and the PML-N administration, we have to investigate all angles, said the investigator.

He also said hed be looking into how many copies were made of the draft, where it was saved and how many secretaries/stenos etc had access to it as also staff working for some of the commission members who may have got their hands on a copy purely by chance.

This investigation may or may not go anywhere particularly when whatever disagreement earlier existed on this draft seems to have evaporated when within hours of its leak the Commission chairman happily owned up to it.

However, the truth about what is actually there in the report, and the dissenting note, can be known once it is officially released or placed before the parliament.
seems establishment and PMLn is again pumping energy for one more head collision . Hope Nawaz will be sensible this time. Frustrated economically depressed nation will welcome another change. Fingers are pointing at PMLn.
Handling over to Al-Jazeera ?. Nawaz again made happy his ex masters.
 
The matter should not be investigated not because This report was leaked but it should ne investigated because A report was leaked,
 
It must be investigated. The report was handed over to Govt of Zardari 6 month back. It was supposed to be released to Pakistani public but howcome it reached the irrelevant foreign media/countries, before it reached Pakistani people.
 
Intentional Leak .....!!!!!!

So that the truth will be known and Govt. can deny its responsibility and short comings, just in case the situation gets worse.

One way of presenting the truth and not taking responsibility ..... :lol:
 
The matter should be discussed,as this report is not even complete and it's immediate release again points out towards weakness of our sectors.I mean seriously,even our security and investigation sectors can't keep a commission report secret?
 
the rumor has it the report was sold for 15000USD, so i don't think he would sell it for such a low price
are you kidding me? it wasn't the job of Police, or anyone to keep it secure, it was the job of Commission itself to keep it secure, they should have arranged for the security measures in place, Security layers should have been placed, as the report might contain some classified information , should would have been excluded from the Public released version
 
This particular report is highly critique of Civil & Military leadership, it has spilled the beans, in every quarter of the country, now if we are going to investigate that why this report was leaked than this is wrong, as This Report was meant to be published anyway, so why does it matter whether it got leaked or not?

We should investigate the matter because if This Report got stolen / copied than other Report can also get leaked or sold by someone within, so as I said, investigate it as if A Report was stolen. what if someone steals a report with classified material ?
 

