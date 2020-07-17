What's new

Age issue for pma long course

Hamza ansari

Jul 15, 2019
Aoa, sir @Xeric i saw you helping people on this forum by solving their queries.
I'm in 9th grade right now and my age is 18. I always wanted to join the army and pma has always been my first love. But now i came to know about the age eligibility and im overage. I calculated my age and found that i can apply on hope certificate after my intermediate but im afraid that I'll not be selected because it will be an even course and im a Total civilian with no cadet college on my back.
Please tell me that is this true that only cadets get in on even courses ? I cannot change my age nor can i ho back in time now. Even thinking about getting not rec in the future haunts me. Please guide me sir @Xeric
 
