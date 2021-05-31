Again Water Politics : Bilawal is blaming Punjab for its own govt incompetency

Sulman Badshah
Feb 22, 2014
Again Politicians of Sindh have started blaming Punjab to hide their own incompetency / Theft
> TP-Link canal doesn't take away any share of water from Sindh
> Punjab is utilizing its own share in their (and PPP has started politics in there)
> Sindh and Irsa teams are deployed in Punjab to make sure water releasing and usage as per set of standards
> Punjab has 2600 miles-long network of canals and in that length, the water get perished is 8% only (this states better management), maximum water waste is allowed 10% by the standards
> On the other hand Sindh is managing 600 miles canals while water wastage is near 38-40 % (4 times higher than maximum standards )
>.Sindh canal need to be paved, cleaned and make sure nobody does water theft
> If you blame Punjab for your every incompetency then hatred in minds of people will only grow, which is not good for Pakistan as a whole
