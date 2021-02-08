What's new

AGAIN Going Beyond The Call of Duty - Pakistan's FC Soldiers Give Medical Aid to Another ANA soldier

In another case, Pakistan Army has treated an Afghan Army soldier who needed emergency medical treatment. Afghanistan authorities approached Pakistani troops in Bajaur for emergency treatment for their soldier named Salahudin, who was brought to a Pakistani post for treatment.

FC troops in their highest traditions of hospitality saw him off and got back to their routine of watching the other side, indeed a shining example of chivalry from our side.

Snake will be a snake no matter how much you take care of them.

My elders said whenever you see snake kill it.
 
during their time in government PMLN tried to free Jadav, but now they want the Army to commit war crimes by killing a soldier who is brought to them for treatment

edit:
@PanzerKiel I do not know what you meant by "wow". by the way I was comenting on PMLN in general and the post above mine in particular
 
doorstar said:
I still do not understand the "HAHA" either. are you all laughing at the pandit league with me or at me?

if at me then do any of you remember who referred his case to ICJ?

@PanzerKiel @AgNoStiC MuSliM
Click to expand...
Oho dear...cmon, nothing negative intended from my side, if such thing was felt by you then accept my sincere apologies......

....ab banda "wow" bhi na karey... :cheers:
 
you see I love the Army and despise the politicians and their biryani eaters. so when someone says something stupid about the Army I go ballistic, sorry!
PanzerKiel said:
....ab banda "wow" bhi na karey...
Click to expand...
you see that to me means that when you see hear something shocking and/or unbelievable you go "wow"

P.S. @PanzerKiel see this https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/saud...-2-billion-cash-deposits.700566/post-12954151 is this another wow moment or not :)
 
Last edited:
Would the Afghans ever do the same?
 
doorstar said:
I do not know what you meant by "wow". by the way I was comenting on PMLN in general and the post above mine in particular
Click to expand...
He has to be careful with what he says on social media...

In the PAF cadets who are caught violating cellphone/social media policies have their phones crushed by a truck and smashed by a hammer:


@PanzerKiel could you clarify what the social media policy of the armed forces is?
 
There is this doubt in my mind that ANA might be trying to assess our medical readiness along the border.
 
I doubt Pakistan is gonna shift somewhere else and so is afghanistan. We will always share the same border so if you want the proxy war to continue till one of the country collapse, if you want to throw the influence we have in Afghanistan in the gutter and make Afghanistan slide completely with india than sure start a war which i know we will win but the point remains the same we will have to live with an enemy we ourselves created same as the TTP.
 
