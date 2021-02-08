AGAIN Going Beyond The Call of Duty - Pakistan's FC Soldiers Give Medical Aid to Another ANA soldier

PanzerKiel
MILITARY PROFESSIONAL
- Dec 5, 2006
- 2,161
- 129
- Country
-
- Location
-
In another case, Pakistan Army has treated an Afghan Army soldier who needed emergency medical treatment. Afghanistan authorities approached Pakistani troops in Bajaur for emergency treatment for their soldier named Salahudin, who was brought to a Pakistani post for treatment.
FC troops in their highest traditions of hospitality saw him off and got back to their routine of watching the other side, indeed a shining example of chivalry from our side.
Previous event.....
FC troops in their highest traditions of hospitality saw him off and got back to their routine of watching the other side, indeed a shining example of chivalry from our side.
Previous event.....
Going Beyond The Call of Duty - FC Soldiers help ANA soldier
Last couple of days have been heavy for troops deployed along our western borders. We lost good men in Bajaur and South Waziristan. In the midst of this grief Frontier Corps KP (North) troops in Bajaur received a distress call from an Afghan Army post. One of their soldiers was severely ill with...
defence.pk
Last edited: