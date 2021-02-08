AGAIN Going Beyond The Call of Duty - FC Soldiers Give Medical Aid to ANA soldier

PanzerKiel
MILITARY PROFESSIONAL
In another case, Pakistan Army has treated an Afghan Army soldier who needed emergency medical treatment. Afghanistan authorities approached Pakistani troops in Bajaur for emergency treatment for their soldier named Salahudin, who was brought to a Pakistani post for treatment.
FC troops in their highest traditions of hospitality saw him off and got back to their routine of watching the other side, indeed a shining example of chivalry from our side.
