Again a King arrange safe passage for Nawaz

HAIDER

May 21, 2006
Today Imran Khan admit, a Royal /King arrange safe passage for Nawaz. Powerplay, Arshad Shareef. Don't know when we ll get out of this curse ..!!!!!!!!!
 
Jun 2, 2019
So what was this idiot doing?? Does he have no courage or guts? Is he PM of Pakistan or is he a puppy of king? He used to blame nawaz and others for being servants of Kings, whats the difference? He seems a bigger servant of kings.
 
May 7, 2010
If he went against it he would be killed like benazir or hanged like bhutto. He cant do much.
 
May 1, 2007
Actions are backed by coffers. Sadly ours are empty.
 
