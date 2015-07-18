/ Register

  • Thursday, August 23, 2018

AG600 - World’s Largest Amphibious Aircraft

Discussion in 'Chinese Defence Forum' started by TaiShang, Jul 18, 2015.

  1. Jul 18, 2015 #1
    TaiShang

    TaiShang ELITE MEMBER

    China to test amphibious aircraft AG600 in 2016
    July 17, 2015

    [​IMG]

    Artist's rendering of the amphibious aircraft AG600 (Photo/Dai Haibin)

    China's self-developed amphibious aircraft AG600 has begun final assembly as its main body parts are attached in Zhuhai, in South China's Guangdong province.

    The AG600 is being constructed by the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), and is one of three home-grown Chinese planes.

    Linking of the fuselage is both a milestone and a great step forward to completing the aircraft before the end of 2015, AVIC commented.

    The aircraft is powered by four turboprop WJ-6 engines and has a maximum take offweight of 53.5 tons. It can collect 12 tons of water in 20 seconds.

    The aircraft, one of the largest amphibious planes under research in the world, can fulfill missions like search and rescue, fire fighting, transport, and maritime surveillance.

    Experts say the plane will be an important component in China's national emergency response system.

    AVIC plans to undertake the AG600's maiden flight during the first half of 2016.

    AG600 received its first two intent orders during the Zhuhai airshow in November 2014. The company now has 17 such orders and the aircraft's market prospects look bright,sources say.
     
  2. Jul 18, 2015 #2
    cirr

    cirr ELITE MEMBER

    Bound to make waves in the SCS :D

    [​IMG]
     
  3. Jul 21, 2015 #3
    Oracle

    Oracle FULL MEMBER

    World's largest amphibious aircraft AG600

    Project has come to the stage at Assembling of world's largest amphibious aircraft AG600. The Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) has begun final assembly of its AG600 amphibious aircraft, local media reported on 18 July.

    The first airframe, aircraft number 001, is being assembled at a facility in Zhuhai owned by subsidiary China Aviation Industry General Aircraft Company (CAIGA). AVIC hopes the complete final assembly by the end of 2015 before the type's first flight by mid-2016, it said in a statement.

    The fuselage of an AG-600, China's self-developed amphibious aircraft, is assembled in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, on Friday. Cao Yanxing / For China DailyThe fuselage of an AG-600, China's self-developed amphibious aircraft, is assembled in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, on Friday. Cao Yanxing / For China Daily

    17 domestic orders received for what will be the world's largest amphibious aircraft

    China started the assembly on Friday of its first domestically developed seaplane, which is expected to take a big share in the international market.

    "Since the first day of its development, the AG-600 has been designed for the global market. We are confident in its market prospects because the aircraft's overall specifications, such as the maximum takeoff weight and flight range, are better than other amphibious planes in the world," said Qu Jingwen, general manager of China Aviation Industry General Aircraft Co, the aircraft's developer.

    "Some countries with many islands, such as Malaysia and New Zealand, have expressed interest in the AG-600, and we are in contact with them," he said on a Friday in Zhuhai, at a ceremony marking the start of assembly.

    The aircraft maker has received 17 orders from domestic companies. One of the buyers will use it to carry tourists to reefs and islands in the South China Sea, he said.

    Huang Lingcai, the chief designer, said the AG-600 will play an important role in forest fire control, maritime search and rescue, personnel and supply transport and law enforcement tasks at sea.

    He said that the plane can fly a round trip between Sanya in Hainan province and the shoal of Zengmu Ansha, the southernmost point of China's territory, without refueling.

    The AG-600 can carry 50 people during a maritime search and rescue mission. To extinguish forest fires, it can take on 12 metric tons of water from a lake or sea within 20 seconds and pour it on the fire.

    The project was launched in September 2009. The aircraft's debut flight is planned for the first half of next year, according to a statement by the company, a subsidiary of Aviation Industry Corp of China.

    Powered by four turboprop engines, it will be the world's largest amphibious aircraft, surpassing Japan's ShinMaywa US-2 and Russia's Beriev Be-200, Huang said.

    It will have a maximum takeoff weight of 53.5 tons and an operational range of about 4,500 kilometers.

    China has decommissioned all of its seaplanes - reportedly as many as five SH-5 maritime patrol amphibious aircraft, he said.

    Leng Yixun, director of general aviation products at AVIC, said the company estimates China will need at least 100 seaplanes over the next 15 years.

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG] [​IMG] [​IMG] [​IMG]
     
  4. Aug 1, 2015 #4
    black-hawk_101

    black-hawk_101 BANNED

    I think Pakistan coast guard should look toward this or the Japanese one.
     
  5. Aug 1, 2015 #5
    Arsalan

    Arsalan PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT

    Here is the artistic impression of the air craft one it is completed.


    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
  6. Aug 1, 2015 #6
    Arsalan

    Arsalan PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT

    mmm why? o_O
     
  7. Aug 1, 2015 #7
    Echo_419

    Echo_419 ELITE MEMBER

    Looks nice
     
  8. Aug 7, 2015 #8
    Beast

    Beast ELITE MEMBER

  9. Aug 7, 2015 #9
    asad71

    asad71 PROFESSIONAL

    BD would be a good customer. Pre-71 there was a govt fleet of amphibious planers.
     
  10. Sep 6, 2015 #10
    Beast

    Beast ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    7min onwards talk abt AG600 and video show assembling of AG600.
     
  11. Jul 23, 2016 #11
    cnleio

    cnleio PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST

    World biggest amphibious aircraft AG600 launch in China

    China AG600, 2016-07-23 world biggest amphibious aircraft leave the produce line in China. Future AG600 take off from HaiNan island, the flight range can cover whole SCS area and can landing on 75% SCS sea-surface.:coffee:

    7月23日，由中国航空工业集团公司研制的国产大型灭火/水上救援水陆两栖飞机AG60001架机在珠海实现总装下线。大型水陆两栖飞机AG600是继我国自主研制的大型运输机运-20实现交付列装、C919大型客机实现总装下线之后，我国在大飞机领域研制工作取得的又一重大成果，为我国大飞机家族再添一名强有力的“重量级选手”,未来，AG600从海南起飞，航程可覆盖中国南海，可在75%的南海海面起降，将成为岛礁补给、海洋救援，以及森林防火等领域的国之重器。（摄影 李晋）

    :cheers:
    11.jpg 22.jpg 33.jpg 44.jpg 55.jpg 66.jpg 77.jpg 88.jpg
     
  12. Jul 23, 2016 #12
    Delnavaz B

    Delnavaz B BANNED

    I see skids and boat like belly which suggest this plane can land and takeoff from water. am i correct?
    Anyways good work China.:tup:
     
  13. Jul 23, 2016 #13
    Kiss_of_the_Dragon

    Kiss_of_the_Dragon ELITE MEMBER

    What was the improvement compare to previous version of SH-5?
     
  14. Jul 23, 2016 #14
    EAK

    EAK FULL MEMBER

    thats y its called Amphibious aircraft dear ... :woot::sarcastic:
     
  15. Jul 23, 2016 #15
    cnleio

    cnleio PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST

    world biggest amphibious aircraft AG600

    99.jpg 101.jpg 102.jpg 103.jpg 104.jpg 105.jpg 107.jpg 108.jpg
     
