AG600 - World’s Largest Amphibious Aircraft

China to test amphibious aircraft AG600 in 2016 July 17, 2015 Artist's rendering of the amphibious aircraft AG600 (Photo/Dai Haibin) China's self-developed amphibious aircraft AG600 has begun final assembly as its main body parts are attached in Zhuhai, in South China's Guangdong province. The AG600 is being constructed by the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), and is one of three home-grown Chinese planes. Linking of the fuselage is both a milestone and a great step forward to completing the aircraft before the end of 2015, AVIC commented. The aircraft is powered by four turboprop WJ-6 engines and has a maximum take offweight of 53.5 tons. It can collect 12 tons of water in 20 seconds. The aircraft, one of the largest amphibious planes under research in the world, can fulfill missions like search and rescue, fire fighting, transport, and maritime surveillance. Experts say the plane will be an important component in China's national emergency response system. AVIC plans to undertake the AG600's maiden flight during the first half of 2016. AG600 received its first two intent orders during the Zhuhai airshow in November 2014. The company now has 17 such orders and the aircraft's market prospects look bright,sources say.