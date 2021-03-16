What's new

Afzal Guru's cellmate - Interview, simply awesome

There is lots of first-hand information regarding Afzal's life in prison and his personal life.

Plus, facts about forced disappearances and police "encounters" in India,
how it is a common occurrence, but rarely reported.


@Baibars_1260 @jamahir
thought it might interest you if you haven't seen it already
 
jamahir said:
A very interesting interview. Watched half an hour of it now. Will watch the rest tomorrow.

@Goenitz, please do watch it.
so sad to hear.. not only about Afzal but also about Kobad... who will give his 10 years back. His wife died.
I hope Umar Khalid is set free soon.
Afzal was a gentleman, a father who was snatched by Dehli for the "the collective conscience of the society"

Also, I thought naxals have perished? Surprised ! they have a 'robinhood' status...
 
Goenitz said:
so sad to hear.. not only about Afzal but also about Kobad... who will give his 10 years back. His wife died.
Yeah, but Kobad seems to have become even more enlightened in jail.

Goenitz said:
I hope Umar Khalid is set free soon.
From this article as of two days ago :
As Khalid was being taken to the court by armed policemen, a journalist from a pro-government TV channel tried to question him, to which Khalid asked the reporter: “For how long will you do paid journalism?”
He's as questioning as ever. Long may he be.

Goenitz said:
Afzal was a gentleman, a father who was snatched by Dehli for the "the collective conscience of the society"
From this article :
Eight years ago, the Supreme Court condemned Muhammad Afzal Guru to be hanged for his role in the 2001 attack on Parliament House, saying, astonishingly, that “the collective conscience of the society will only be satisfied if the capital punishment is awarded to the offender.” Guru was walked to the gallows Saturday morning at the end of the macabre rite governments enact from time to time to propitiate that most angry of gods, a vengeful public. Through this grim, secret ceremony, however, India has been gravely diminished. The reasons for this are not just the obvious ones — among them, that Guru was a bit-actor in the attack on Parliament, and his trial marred by procedural and substantive errors. These arguments were examined by the highest court in the country and found wanting. There is one argument, though, that wasn't ever examined — which is precisely why Guru, like scores of other Indians, ended up on death row in the first place. The answer has a great deal to do with expedience, and nothing to do with justice.
Goenitz said:
Also, I thought naxals have perished? Surprised ! they have a 'robinhood' status...
They are few thousand I think, stretched along the jungles from the East to the Center to the South, along what is called the Red Corridor.

The Indian establishment and pro-government media uses the phrase "Naxal-infested" to describe the places where the Naxalites are active. "Infested" as if these are cockroaches.

This Wikipedia page describes how many government personnel are fighting the Naxals :
Initially in 2009, the government of India had decided to move 80,000 central paramilitary personnel to wage offensive against the Maoists, strengthened by a fleet of 10 armed helicopters from the Indian Air Force. On 3 January 2013, the government of India issued a statement that it is deploying 10,000 more central paramilitary personnel in Bastar, Odisha and some parts of Jharkhand. By May 2013, about 84,000 troops from the CRPF had been stationed in the Red corridor to beef up the offensive. Apart from the paramilitary personnel, the SAPF personnel deployed in operations against the Maoists are estimated to number around 200,000. In his analysis in March 2014, Gautam Navlakha has claimed that 286,200 CRPF personnel along with 100,000 personnel from other central paramilitary forces and the SAPF are now engaged in the offensive against the CPI (Maoist) in 10 states of India. On 8 June 2014, the Minister of Home Affairs officially approved the deployment of another 10,000 troops from the paramilitary forces to fight against the Maoists in Chhattisgarh.
If only the Indian establishment had deployed these personnel against the right-wing extremists who are the real danger to India...
 
