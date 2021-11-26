What's new

After W/C Shahaz-ud-Din, It's Havildar Haji Aarif !

J&K: Security forces eliminate ex-Pak Army Havildar acting as Lashkar guide during failed infiltration bid
Security forces in J&K foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Bhimber Gali sector.



Sunil Bhat KashmirNovember 26, 2021UPDATED: November 26, 2021 21:10 IST
J&K terrorist killed

Slain terrorist identified as Haji Aarif Mohammad. (Photo: India Today)


In a major success for the Indian Security Forces, an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Bhimber Gali sector was foiled and one Pakistani terrorist was killed. The forces recovered his body along with a cache of arms and ammunition.


During an inquiry, it was revealed that the slain terrorist was Haji Aarif Mohammad, a former Havildar in the Pakistan Army and was the commander of Lashkar-E-Taiba launchpad located in Dharkundi-Khuraitta region.
Aarif was well versed with the terrain and guided Pakistan SSG to the Indian area during the 2018 BAT action in Naushera Sector. After his retirement from the Pakistan Army, he was given property in Khuraitta where he built some structures and hid terrorists before launching them into India.
Sources told India Today that he was the main conduit between ISI and Terrorist Tanjims and had received a lot of money from them. His family is settled in Dubai.
www.indiatoday.in

Did he carry, ''This is your life'' book in his pocket, detailing he was a Havildar in Pak Army, a guide for the SSG for their so called BAT action and above all his bank book and pictures of his family posing in front of Burj Khalifa. !!!
 
Well Indians actually buy this garbage so who are we to mess with their delusions. Also did they find find those young lad who boned 9 of their soldiers in forests?

An SSG dude carrying entire life incl his bank book and even pics of his faimly.
 
Someone tell these ignorant buffoons that for starters Haji Aarif would be Arif and not some fancy ABCD written name.

Finally,if said Haji’s family is settled in Dubai he would not be running his business himself.
But the Bhaktoras this is the proverbial Gau Mutr.
 
SQ8 said:
Someone tell these ignorant buffoons that for starters Haji Aarif would be Arif and not some fancy ABCD written name.

Finally,if said Haji’s family is settled in Dubai he would not be running his business himself.
But the Bhaktoras this is the proverbial Gau Mutr.
why do they always get names wrong, Mohammad is usually used as a prefix.
 
TsAr said:
why do they always get names wrong, Mohammad is usually used as a prefix.
Because they are ignorant. These idiots think that all Pakistanis wear Sherwanis and use “aadaab” because their own muslim gentry back in the 1950s used to. Heck many of these Bhakt Indian Hindus don’t know the culture or behavior of their own fellow muslims or even countrymen from another part of their country how can we expect these venomous people to know anything about Pakistan?
Imagine the idiots showing a Pakistani ISI agent in scarf meeting them in the nightclub. They can’t even get bad representation right.

There are a lot more nuances to India but I am proud that at least from the expat Pakistani perspective we are much more critical and don’t buy every word spewed out by the Pakistani government.
 
ok lemme guess, he "miraculously" had shnakhti card, his smart phone on him with a selfie and a note giving his address 7861 Adaab e arz road, Azad Kashmir, occupation of guiding SSG BAT teams against indian army, favorite pastime of molesting paajits while consuming the F16 niswaar, riiiiiiight?😆😆😆
 
