After W/C Shahaz-ud-Din, It's Havildar Haji Aarif !

TsAr said: why do they always get names wrong, Mohammad is usually used as a prefix.

Because they are ignorant. These idiots think that all Pakistanis wear Sherwanis and use “aadaab” because their own muslim gentry back in the 1950s used to. Heck many of these Bhakt Indian Hindus don’t know the culture or behavior of their own fellow muslims or even countrymen from another part of their country how can we expect these venomous people to know anything about Pakistan?Imagine the idiots showing a Pakistani ISI agent in scarf meeting them in the nightclub. They can’t even get bad representation right.There are a lot more nuances to India but I am proud that at least from the expat Pakistani perspective we are much more critical and don’t buy every word spewed out by the Pakistani government.