What's new

After two-year delay, Vietnam approves $135bn power plan

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
28,661
0
20,394
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany


PDP8 also aims to improve Vietnam’s chaotic electricity distribution networks (Magdalena Rezkova¡/Dreamstime.com)
PDP8 also aims to improve Vietnam’s chaotic electricity distribution networks (Magdalena Rezkova¡/Dreamstime.com)

Vietnam has approved a scheme to prevent a looming power shortage and meet net-zero goals with a $135bn investment package that will favour renewables and gas power rather than coal, Reuters reports.​

The Power Development Plan 8 (PDP8), which is part of the National Electricity Development Plan 2021-30, was approved on Monday by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh after two years of wrangling and revision.


The industry ministry, which prepared the document, said in a statement on Monday that half of office buildings and homes in Vietnam will be powered by rooftop solar panels by 2030. The country will also aim to generate renewable energy for exports, with a target of 5-10GW by 2030.


According to the blueprint, power plants using domestic gas and imported LNG will be the main source of energy by 2030, accounting for 37GW, or 24% of the mix. However, coal will still account for 19%, hydropower will also supply 19%, wind 18% and solar power 13%.


PDP8 assumes that Vietnam will achieve an average GDP growth rate of around 7% to 2050. According to these projections, commercial electricity consumption is expected to reach approximately 335 billion kWh by 2025 and around 500 billion kWh by 2030.


Reuters notes that the plan was necessary to unlock an investment of $15.5bn in energy-transition funds pledged to Vietnam in December by G7 nations and other wealthy countries. Half of the funds will come from governments and the rest from private investors.


To attain its goal of reaching carbon neutrality by 2050, the government estimates it needs a total investment of $658bn, of which one-fifth will have to be spent this decade.

www.globalconstructionreview.com

After two-year delay, Vietnam approves $135bn power plan - Global Construction Review

Vietnam has approved a scheme to prevent a looming power shortage and meet net-zero goals with a $135bn investment package that will favour renewables and gas power rather than coal, Reuters reports.
www.globalconstructionreview.com www.globalconstructionreview.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Viet
Vietnam to more than double power generation by 2030, lower offshore wind target
Replies
0
Views
143
Viet
Viet
Viet
Vietnam battery storage project secures new US grant
Replies
0
Views
105
Viet
Viet
Viet
Vietnam proposes developing nuclear power on small scale
Replies
0
Views
434
Viet
Viet
Viet
Vietnam boosts coal use plan for 2030 as G7 climate offer stalls
Replies
1
Views
277
Indos
Indos
beijingwalker
China is going to become the king of renewables (much faster than expected)
Replies
0
Views
170
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom