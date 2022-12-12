What's new

After Tributes By Lockheed Martin, Hobby Master Produce ''SU-30 Killer''

Lockheed F-16BM "Su-30 Killer" 84606, Pakistan Air Force, 2022

1670876970122.png


General Background
The F-16 Fighting Falcon was produced by General Dynamics who became Lockheed who then merged with Martin Marietta to become Lockheed Martin. The F-16 entered service in January 1979 as a multi-role jet fighter that evolved into an all-weather multi-role aircraft capable of sustaining 9-g turns. The F-16 is relatively inexpensive to purchase and maintain so the U.S. and 25 other countries added it to their inventory. The Fighting Falcon is referred to by its pilots as the "Viper"; and will remain in USAF service until 2025.

The Aircraft
From June 16th until 30th 2022 the 2022 annual Anatolian Eagle (AE-22) exercise was held at the 3rd Main Jet Base Command in Konya, Turkey. The exercise was attended by 6 international air forces using about 50 aircraft. This is similar to the NATO and Tiger Meet of the Americas was carried out using opposing forces in high threat situations. Attending this exercise from Pakistan was F-16BM 84606 from the 11th Squadron (Arrows) that was delivered in December 1983 and on February 27, 2019 shot down an Indian Air Force Su-30.

1670877411934.png


1670877452730.png



Specifications :
Role:Multi-role fighter
Manufacturer :General Dynamics Corp. / Lockheed Martin Corp
Initial Unit cost :F-16C/D, $20 million plus
First Deployed :January 1979
(F-16A)Crew :1 x F-16C / 1 or 2 x F-16D
Power Plant :F-16C/D
1 x Pratt and Whitney F100-PW-200/220/229 or
1 x General Electric F110-GE-100/129
Thrust :F-16C/D / 27,000 lb (12,150 kg)
Length:49 ft, 5 in (14.8 m)
Wingspan32 ft 8 in (9.8 m)
Height:16 ft (4.8 m)
Speed:1,500 mph (Mach 2 @ altitude)
Ceiling:Above 50,000 (15 km)
Maximum Takeoff Weight:37,500 lb (16,875 kg)
Range:Greater than 2,425 mi (2,100 nm / 3,900 km)
Combat Radius:F-16C 851.6 mi (1,370 km / 740 nm) w/ 2 x 2,000 lb bombs + 2 x AIM-9 + 1,040 U.S. gal external tanks
391.3 mi (630 km / 340 nm) w/ 4 x 2,000 lb bombs + 2 x AIM-9 + 340 U.S. gal external tanks
230.2 mi (370 km / 200 nm) + 2 hr. 10 min. patrol w/ 2 x AIM-7 + 2 x AIM-9 + 1,040 lb U.S. gal external tanks
Armament:1 x M-61A1 20mm multi-barrel cannon with 500 rounds
1 x M-61A1 20mm multi-barrel cannon with 500 rounds
External stations can carry up to six air-to-air missiles
Conventional air-to-air and air-to-surface munitions
Electronic countermeasure pods.

Hobby Master

Hobby Master, the official website including our latest scale models, toys, aviation.
hobbymaster.com.hk hobbymaster.com.hk
 

