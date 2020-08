After tirade against Saudis for Kashmir inaction, Pakistan seeks to ease tensions



Bloomberg Aug 15, 2020, 07:29 AM IST



Synopsis

Tempers frayed when Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi used a TV interview on Aug. 5 to harangue Saudi Arabia over the issue, threatening that Islamabad itself would call a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Conference.

Pakistan’s military chief Qamar Javed Bajwa will head to Saudi Arabia on Sunday to ease tensions after his country’s top diplomat blasted the kingdom for failing to condemn Kashmir .



Tempers frayed when Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi used a TV interview on Aug. 5 to harangue Saudi Arabia over the issue, threatening that Islamabad itself would call a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Conference. That was seen as challenging Saudi Arabia’s leadership of the OIC, and angered an ally that is the biggest source of remittances into Pakistan , and among its largest creditors.



“Pakistan is asking you to play the role that Muslim Ummah expects from you,” Qureshi said. “I know the foreign office will get tense from what I said, but Kashmiris are being killed.”