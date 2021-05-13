After three week of silence, Indian Prime Minister finally speaks out about Covid-19 disaster
Relatives embrace next to the body of a person who died due to Covid-19 at a crematorium in New Delhi on May 11. Money Sharma/AFP/Getty Images
The Olympic Rings are displayed by the Odaiba Marine Park Olympic venue in Tokyo, Japan, on May 12. Carl Court/Getty Images
A doctor’s union in Japan has urged the government to cancel the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Members of the union went to Japan’s Health Ministry on Thursday to present a written request addressed to Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.
The Opening Ceremony for the Games is set for July 23, but questions remain over how Tokyo can hold a massive sporting event and keep volunteers, athletes, officials -- and the Japanese public -- safe from Covid-19.
That concern has been amplified by Japan's battle with a fourth wave. The country’s coronavirus cases stand at 660,884 as of Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. Several prefectures -- including Tokyo -- are under a state of emergency until the end of May.
21 hr 22 min agoAs Covid cases rise, Nepal's Prime Minister is reappointed leader
From journalists Nishant Khanal, Kosh Raj Koirala and Asha Thapa in Kathmandu, Nepal, and CNN's Sugam Pokharel in Atlanta
Nepal's leader K.P. Sharma Oli speaks at parliament in Kathmandu, Nepal, on May 10. Nisha Bhandari/AFP/Getty Images
Nepal’s leader K.P. Sharma Oli was reappointed as the country’s Prime Minister Thursday after losing a vote of confidence earlier in the week as a deadly second wave of Covid-19 ravages the country.
What happened?
Nepal's cases have grown dramatically over the past month, with the country now reporting more than 9,000 new Covid-19 cases a day.
Critics said Oli could have done more to stop the second wave, which has stretched hospitals to breaking point. The Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) -- which was earlier part of the ruling party --- withdrew its support for Oli's government.
Oli then sought a confidence vote in Parliament Monday -- which Oli lost.
That threw the country into political turmoil. Oli was forced to step down, and the opposition parties were given until Thursday to form a coalition government.
But the opposition parties failed to gather support of majority lawmakers to form the next government by the deadline set by President Bidhya Devi Bhandari.
What's next?
Oli will take an oath of office on Friday, according to Nepal's Office of the President.
The Prime Minister now needs to prove majority in Parliament within 30 days. If he fails to do so, the country will go to midterm elections so leaders can win a fresh mandate.
Why is this important?
Onlookers worry that Nepal could soon face a crisis as bad as neighboring India. Already, oxygen is in short supply and patients are running out of beds.
And in Nepal, which has a fragile health care system at the best of times, things may only get worse.
Despite that, some critics worry that Nepal's leaders are more concerned with politics than the unfolding health crisis.
