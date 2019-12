After the Verdict

Prime Minister Imran Khan has muddied the waters, writes Murtaza Solangi

While opposition leaders have yet to express anything negative about the legislative endeavors to give ex-post facto sanction to the extension and reappointment of Army Chief General Bajwa,

Prime Minister Imran Khan started off by tweeting

those who expected the country to be destabilised by a clash of institutions.

disappointment to our external enemies and mafias within.

No one – including the prime minister – could explain how an application filed by a lawyer known for his pro-establishment stances and frivolous litigation led to the extraordinary hearing of the Supreme Court. The PTI didn’t explain what “external enemies and mafias” had anything to do with the litigation in the Supreme Court.

what investigations were made in this regard?

While the court order is clear about the parliament amending or creating a new act of the parliament, it is ambiguous about “clarify[ing] the scope of Article 243 of the Constitution.”

What is unprecedented is the fact that the court independently determined that in its current position Article 243(4)(b) of the Constitution, Pakistan Army Act, 1952, Pakistan Army Act Rules, 1954 and Army Regulations (Rules), 1998, do not provide any legal cover in justifying the extension or re-appointment of General Bajwa.

What essentially the apex court has done is this: It has allowed an officer to continue in office under a legal framework that is yet to be created. In normal circumstances the court would have declared the order of the appointment/extension as void ab initio as it was done in several cases before.

Imran Khan’s outburst against the opposition clearly hints at jealousy generated by the verdict, which snatched the power of the appointment/extension from the prime minister and handed it to the parliament where his arch rivals may have a field day.

the outgoing DG FIA Bashir Memon to resign are an eye-opener into the psyche of Imran Khan’s administration, which allegedly tried to use the FIA against his political opponents as well as prominent journalists.