After the screw up - a catharsis

Since the not so old screw up, I am going to put some pieces down and try and perform a catharsis.



1. Fact, social media is a force, as much was accepted by boys, however nothing much was done to control and analyze the

sentiment. This was a crucial mistake that our establishment made. When things were good they were riding the wave,

but no one planned to when things will go bad.

Buy hey, worst is about to come. Elon musk is giving everyone a internet connection via starlink satellite and he has purchased twitter. This means any means of whatever control is useless.

A year on, anyone would be able to post and do anything at all without any state control or monitoring and there is nothing

anyone would be able to do about it, except for Musk himself.



2, Politics, while the establishment had taken a more backward role since musharaf, and neutrality ( in whatever magnitude )

was becoming a norm. Recent backlash has show that

a. People are much more aware than they were 15 years ago.

b. People understand and realize culprits.

c. People understand the absurdity of our legal system

d. People EXPECTED the establishment to stand for Pakistan.



What we are seeing now, is not a result of establishment is incompetent. It is not because people want them to take

over kashmir, or go in hard on TTP, It is because people wanted good for Pakistan and expected the establishment to play accordingly.



3, Irrespective of the political narrative on TV, Establishment's role in politics are well understood and ACCEPTED by people

as active line of defense. People were willing to look away from constitutional BS etc, so long as active cleanup was

seen happening.

Point in case is Gen Mushrraf; who when promised to go hard and cleanup, people were with him; however his failure to lash a few eventually turned into disappointment; and we all know how that sentiment was used and exploited.



4. Time more than anything else is important. noonies and billy have one and only one game plan, and that is to play for time, The longer they are able to stall and play, the tougher it gets to catch them. IK had a mandate to lash the noonies and billys. He too made the same mistake as Mushrraf and eventually got caught up in the quagmire that is our judicial system.

hit hard, hit fast, hit clean. That is a what it is all about.



5. You cannot expect YOs to run this, and you can't expect a career officer to lead this. the folks who manage and lead this

wear jeans and T shirts, they don't shave everyday, and they have weird work routines. This is the nature of the job.

If you try to impose on them it won't work, if you try to mold them; they will become you; i,e useless desk jockeys.



Rest is upto you guys, weather or not you will learn, ( and history is witness to your bad habit of not learning).



Cheers.



My suggestion,



Do a rirz carlton, or let a Ritz Carlton happen; just enable it.

all your sins will be forgiven and forgotten.