Zarvan said: Good submachine gun. Country like Bangladesh where guns are not that common among criminals. A submachine is more then enough for a Policeman.

Bangladesh Police is finally compensating for their idiotic decision to make Type 56 SKS as their standard issue weapon - the 7.62×39 calibre is way too heavy for law enforcement especially in a densely populated country like BD.Taurus SMT-9C is becoming standard issue now. Kriss Vector is used by specialised teams.