After Suspending It Last Year, US Starts Military Training Program For Pakistan Once Again

IMET- the US security aid program worth $2 billion was suspended on Trump’s order in January 2018.

The decision of continuation was taken following this year’s meeting between PM Imran Khan and Donald Trump.

‘The program will provide an opportunity to improve bilateral relations between Pakistan and the US on common ground’, State Department representative.

The U.S. military traditionally wanted to protect such educational programs from political tensions.

IMET Program :