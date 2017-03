After Sukhoi 'mistake', India to go for Russian 5th-generation fighter only on full-tech transfer pact

India will ink final R&D contract for the FGFA with Russia only if there is full-scale transfer of technology.

Decision has been taken in order to "not repeat the mistakes" of the entire Sukhoi-30MKI jet acquisition programme.

IAF has been unhappy with Sukhoi because the jet lacks proper stealth.

only if there is full-scale transfer of technology as well as "benefits" for the indigenous effort to build a futuristic stealth fighter

India has now laid down two essential prerequisites for the FGFA project, apart from examining its entire cost-effectiveness. One, there should be extensive technology transfer, including the "source codes", to ensure India can in the future upgrade the fighter with integration of new weapons on its own. Two, it should directly help the indigenous FGFA project called the advanced medium combat aircraft (AMCA), the preliminary design work for which is now under way