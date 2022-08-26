After solving power crisis Raja rental getting well deserved break at Niagara falls

Our tax money being put in good use.
Yes.
Chartered tours.
Eating non-halal foods in restaurants in western countries.
Itna zyada paisay ka nasha k ye b bhool gaye k gora inke liyay halal meat nai laiga restaurants mei, they gonna give/serve whatever they usually stock……
We muslims living in toronto know that, as we only take fish or vegei options… idher to prime rib steaks chal rahay……..shayad pork b ho.
Their one dish is more than covers bijli bill of ordinary Pakistanis……
Khair let them full enjoy its their earned rights, after all they’re elected MNA’s and deserve such royalty…..covid k baad kuch entertainment to banti ha bhai.
Thank you to my Canadian govt to issue them visas.
/sarcasm