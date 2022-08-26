After solving power crisis Raja rental getting well deserved break at Niagara falls

Catalystic said: Did they have the ship to themselves?

Usually its filled to the brink by people…….must’ve paid to charter fir themselves ???? Click to expand...

Yes it's chattered as I don't see anyone else.They will also chattered a few choppers to see the area.Since people hated IK they should love this scene and enjoy it..I don't pay any taxes in Pakistan I infact am happy the more they loot the poorer Pakistani become the poor I can get maids/drivers at cheaper price.Because when ever I use to say anything about Pakistan people would mock me stating I should talk about Pakistan since I am out of the country..enjoy it now