What's new

After solving power crisis Raja rental getting well deserved break at Niagara falls

Catalystic

Catalystic

FULL MEMBER
May 17, 2022
1,095
-1
849
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Did they have the ship to themselves?
Usually its filled to the brink by people…….must’ve paid to charter fir themselves ????
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
19,166
11
20,127
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Catalystic said:
Did they have the ship to themselves?
Usually its filled to the brink by people…….must’ve paid to charter fir themselves ????
Click to expand...
Yes it's chattered as I don't see anyone else.
They will also chattered a few choppers to see the area.

Since people hated IK they should love this scene and enjoy it..

I don't pay any taxes in Pakistan I infact am happy the more they loot the poorer Pakistani become the poor I can get maids/drivers at cheaper price.

Because when ever I use to say anything about Pakistan people would mock me stating I should talk about Pakistan since I am out of the country..

enjoy it now
 
Catalystic

Catalystic

FULL MEMBER
May 17, 2022
1,095
-1
849
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Salza said:
Our tax money being put in good use.
Click to expand...
Yes.

Chartered tours.
Eating non-halal foods in restaurants in western countries.

Itna zyada paisay ka nasha k ye b bhool gaye k gora inke liyay halal meat nai laiga restaurants mei, they gonna give/serve whatever they usually stock……
We muslims living in toronto know that, as we only take fish or vegei options… idher to prime rib steaks chal rahay……..shayad pork b ho.
Their one dish is more than covers bijli bill of ordinary Pakistanis……

Khair let them full enjoy its their earned rights, after all they’re elected MNA’s and deserve such royalty…..covid k baad kuch entertainment to banti ha bhai.
Thank you to my Canadian govt to issue them visas.
/sarcasm
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Kyrgyzstan: China-born MP’s seat in the balance amid
Replies
0
Views
230
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
cocomo
  • Article
Debunking The Top Five Weaponized Narratives Of The US’ Infowar Against Pakistan - Andrew Korybko
Replies
0
Views
302
cocomo
cocomo
waz
Pakistani election upset favors Imran Khan’s return to power
Replies
0
Views
157
waz
waz
khansaheeb
Pakistan Faces Deeper Power Crisis as LNG Becomes Too Expensive
Replies
1
Views
373
Catalystic
Catalystic
S
ECP stays notification of new MPAs on Punjab Assembly's reserved seats
Replies
0
Views
230
Sal12
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom