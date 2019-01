Chinese Consulate General in Vancouver, Canada, warns all nationalities: After smoking marijuana in Canada,if subsequently detected in China,equivalent to drug abuse in China itself

Do not touch, use or carry marijuana. Although Canada has implemented the “legalization of marijuana” policy, marijuana is still a strict regulated product under the United Nations Convention on Drug Control. It is still illegal to carry and smoke marijuana in most countries. The Criminal Law of the People's Republic of China clearly states that marijuana is a drug.



If you take marijuana in Canada and then return home in China, even if you don't carry it, if you are found to be taking drugs when you get off the plane, it is equivalent to taking drugs in China. According to different circumstances, the Law on Public Security Management Punishment and the Drug Abuse Regulations apply. If you carry on yourself marijuana

or carry baggage with marijuana, it will be seized by the Chinese Customs. No matter how many, it will not be "illegal possession", but "smuggling".