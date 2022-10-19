After Sleepy Joe's tongue slip USA backtracks on Pakistan comments.

US forced to backpedal after Biden calls Pakistan ‘one of most dangerous nations’ ‘The US has always viewed a secure and prosperous Pakistan as critical to US interests’

This man is an absolute disaster in diplomacy and under his watch the entire world is suffering horribly because of Russia Ukraine conflict which was started by the USA. I have no doubt if Trump was around there wouldn't be any war. Sleepy Joe represents the old school war mongers and he is always willing to start another war . His Pakistan comments were well thought after and were meant to warn Pakistan to back off from China or else USA will start singing the same old song of DO MORE.