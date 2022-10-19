After Sleepy Joe's tongue slip USA backtracks on Pakistan comments.

This man is an absolute disaster in diplomacy and under his watch the entire world is suffering horribly because of Russia Ukraine conflict which was started by the USA. I have no doubt if Trump was around there wouldn't be any war. Sleepy Joe represents the old school war mongers and he is always willing to start another war . His Pakistan comments were well thought after and were meant to warn Pakistan to back off from China or else USA will start singing the same old song of DO MORE.
‘The US has always viewed a secure and prosperous Pakistan as critical to US interests’
ca.yahoo.com
I am no fan of Biden but I would like to point out mistakes in your perspective.
1.
Russia started war in Ukraine in 2014.
Translations:English (UK)Русский (Россия)Full report here. The extent of Russia’s role in the ongoing conflict in Eastern Ukraine has yet to be determined. Thus far, Russia denies any direct involvement in the war. However, most Western nations do not share Russia’s position and assume that...
www.bellingcat.com
Translations:English (UK)Русский (Россия)Download the full report here. Данный отчет также доступен на русском языке. Summary This report investigates the claims of Russian involvement in the attacks leading up to and during the assault on Novoazovs’k between 23 and 27 August 2014. The report...
www.bellingcat.com
Translations:English (UK)Русский (Россия)Google Earth has recently added updated satellite imagery at the Russia-Ukraine border for August 26, 2014, near the height of Russian intervention in Ukraine. These satellite images show the deployment of Russian military vehicles and artillery...
www.bellingcat.com
Translations:English (UK)Русский (Россия)The presence of Russian T-72B3 tanks in eastern Ukraine has previously been established and covered on Bellingcat. The tanks have reportedly been used near Ilovaisk, the Luhansk airport and even Debaltseve. The T-72B3 represents post-Soviet tank...
www.bellingcat.com
2.
The full investigation can be downloaded here A collection of intercepted phone conversations that were used as research materials in this investigation can be accessed here Our directory of archived videos of the Mariupol shelling and its aftermath can be accessed here Our map summarizing the...
www.bellingcat.com
Pakistan is NOT backing off from China.
But
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday reviewed...
www.brecorder.com
Pakistan needs to deal with entire world and not only China.
CPEC was supposed to change the fate of Pakistan:
But it did not:
The high point of roll out-of mega projects under the CPEC (China Pakistan Economic Corridor) was in the last tenure...
www.brecorder.com
Do not put all of your eggs in one basket, therefore.
3.
Biden have changed or stopped nothing on the ground for Pakistan:
US Senator says US State Department’s explanation of statement indicates that remarks were not made on purpose
www.geo.tv
India News: The United States is all set to provide $450 million F-16 sustainment package to Pakistan as there has been no objection to the deal from the Senate.
m.timesofindia.com
Relax.