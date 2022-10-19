What's new

After Sleepy Joe's tongue slip USA backtracks on Pakistan comments.

F

Flight of falcon

SENIOR MEMBER
May 22, 2019
3,219
2
7,668
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
This man is an absolute disaster in diplomacy and under his watch the entire world is suffering horribly because of Russia Ukraine conflict which was started by the USA. I have no doubt if Trump was around there wouldn't be any war. Sleepy Joe represents the old school war mongers and he is always willing to start another war . His Pakistan comments were well thought after and were meant to warn Pakistan to back off from China or else USA will start singing the same old song of DO MORE.


ca.yahoo.com

US forced to backpedal after Biden calls Pakistan ‘one of most dangerous nations’

‘The US has always viewed a secure and prosperous Pakistan as critical to US interests’
ca.yahoo.com ca.yahoo.com
 
LeGenD

LeGenD

MODERATOR
Aug 28, 2006
13,441
110
16,635
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Flight of falcon said:
This man is an absolute disaster in diplomacy and under his watch the entire world is suffering horribly because of Russia Ukraine conflict which was started by the USA. I have no doubt if Trump was around there wouldn't be any war. Sleepy Joe represents the old school war mongers and he is always willing to start another war . His Pakistan comments were well thought after and were meant to warn Pakistan to back off from China or else USA will start singing the same old song of DO MORE.


ca.yahoo.com

US forced to backpedal after Biden calls Pakistan ‘one of most dangerous nations’

‘The US has always viewed a secure and prosperous Pakistan as critical to US interests’
ca.yahoo.com ca.yahoo.com
Click to expand...
I am no fan of Biden but I would like to point out mistakes in your perspective.

1. Russia started war in Ukraine in 2014.

www.bellingcat.com

Bellingcat Investigation - Russia's Path(s) to War - bellingcat

Translations:English (UK)Русский (Россия)Full report here. The extent of Russia’s role in the ongoing conflict in Eastern Ukraine has yet to be determined. Thus far, Russia denies any direct involvement in the war. However, most Western nations do not share Russia’s position and assume that...
www.bellingcat.com www.bellingcat.com

www.bellingcat.com

The Burning Road to Mariupol: Attacks from Russia during the Novoazovs'k Offensive of August 2014 - bellingcat

Translations:English (UK)Русский (Россия)Download the full report here. Данный отчет также доступен на русском языке. Summary This report investigates the claims of Russian involvement in the attacks leading up to and during the assault on Novoazovs’k between 23 and 27 August 2014. The report...
www.bellingcat.com www.bellingcat.com

www.bellingcat.com

Russia Ante Portas: Updated Satellite Imagery Shows Border Crossings and Artillery Sites - bellingcat

Translations:English (UK)Русский (Россия)Google Earth has recently added updated satellite imagery at the Russia-Ukraine border for August 26, 2014, near the height of Russian intervention in Ukraine. These satellite images show the deployment of Russian military vehicles and artillery...
www.bellingcat.com www.bellingcat.com

www.bellingcat.com

Tankspotting: T-90As in the Donbass - bellingcat

Translations:English (UK)Русский (Россия)The presence of Russian T-72B3 tanks in eastern Ukraine has previously been established and covered on Bellingcat. The tanks have reportedly been used near Ilovaisk, the Luhansk airport and even Debaltseve. The T-72B3 represents post-Soviet tank...
www.bellingcat.com www.bellingcat.com

www.bellingcat.com

Full Report: Russian Officers and Militants Identified as Perpetrators of the January 2015 Mariupol Artillery Strike - bellingcat

The full investigation can be downloaded here A collection of intercepted phone conversations that were used as research materials in this investigation can be accessed here Our directory of archived videos of the Mariupol shelling and its aftermath can be accessed here Our map summarizing the...
www.bellingcat.com www.bellingcat.com

2. Pakistan is NOT backing off from China.

www.brecorder.com

Major deliverable CPEC projects discussed

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday reviewed...
www.brecorder.com

But Pakistan needs to deal with entire world and not only China.

CPEC was supposed to change the fate of Pakistan:


But it did not:

www.brecorder.com

Future of CPEC projects

The high point of roll out-of mega projects under the CPEC (China Pakistan Economic Corridor) was in the last tenure...
www.brecorder.com

Do not put all of your eggs in one basket, therefore.

3. Biden have changed or stopped nothing on the ground for Pakistan:

www.geo.tv

Joe Biden’s 'off the cuff' remarks do not suggest change in policy towards Pakistan: US senator

US Senator says US State Department’s explanation of statement indicates that remarks were not made on purpose
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv

m.timesofindia.com

US set to provide $450m F-16 sustainment package to Pakistan despite India's objection | India News - Times of India

India News: The United States is all set to provide $450 million F-16 sustainment package to Pakistan as there has been no objection to the deal from the Senate.
m.timesofindia.com m.timesofindia.com

Relax.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 3, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
US President Joe Biden urges world to help Pakistan after cataclysmic floods
Replies
3
Views
207
Menace2Society
Menace2Society
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan to demarche US envoy over Joe Biden's statement: FM Bilawal Bhutto
2 3
Replies
43
Views
652
HAIDER
HAIDER
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan expresses solidarity with Saudi Arabia after US charges on OPEC
2 3
Replies
36
Views
401
epebble
E
beijingwalker
Saudi state-funded TV aired a sketch mocking Biden as a forgetful, sleepy old man as US-Saudi relations hit new low
2
Replies
15
Views
871
Oldman1
O
The Eagle
Who’s To Blame For Terrible US-Pakistani Ties: Imran Khan Or Joe Biden?
2
Replies
29
Views
1K
Wood
Wood

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom