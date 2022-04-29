What's new

After Russia and Germany, France pulls out of Project 75I

Submarine Plans of Navy in danger: France's Naval Group pulls out of P75I - INDIAN AEROSPACE DEFENCE NEWS

Indian Navy wanted to take the modernisation of its submarine arm with the Project 75I...
“We are no longer in the race, announced this Wednesday the communication from Naval Group. We invested in the information request phase , but certain conditions of the call for tenders did not allow us to participate in the end. »

Japan and SAAB had refused before the RFI, Germany, Russia and France pulled out after RFI. Only Spain and South Korea left.
 

