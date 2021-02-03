What's new

After Rihanna, Greta Thunberg joins spate of celebrities extending support to #FarmersProtest

aryadravida

After Rihanna, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg took to Twitter to share a news story about the internet shutdowns in Delhi. “We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India,” the teen activist tweeted.
Soon after American pop singer Rihanna tweeted about the ongoing farmers’ protest in India, several other prominent international celebrities and activists have also extended their support to the farmer-led movement against the Centre’s contentious new farm laws. “Why aren’t we talking about this?!”, Rihanna tweeted on Tuesday, along with the hashtag ‘#FarmersProtest’.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg also took to Twitter to share a news story about the internet shutdowns in Delhi. “We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India,” the teen activist tweeted.

Several other celebrities have also lent their voices to the ongoing protests and condemned the crackdown on farmers in the National Capital. Among them was US Vice President Kamala Harris’ niece, Meena Harris, who tweeted: “We ALL should be outraged by India’s internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence against farmer protesters.”

Sharing a photograph of female protesters on Instagram, American actress Amanda Cerni wrote, “The world is watching. You don’t have to be Indian or Punjabi or South Asian to understand the issue. All you have to do is care about humanity. “
YouTuber Lilly Singh has also tweeted in support of Rihanna. Retweeting the singer’s post, Singh wrote, “Yes! Thank you so much @rihanna. This is a humanity issue! #IStandWithFarmers and this narrative is TIRED.”

Several politicians in the US and the UK have also addressed the issue on social media. US House Representative Jim Costa called the unrest “troubling”, and added that the situation is being closely monitored. Meanwhile, UK MP Claudia Web also expressed her concern.
“Solidarity to the Indian Farmers. Thank you Rihanna. In an era where political leadership is lacking we are grateful for others stepping forward,” she tweeted, sharing a screenshot of Rihanna’s original tweet.
Last week, the Union Home Ministry suspended internet connectivity at three main protest sites at the capital’s borders — Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur — creating several hurdles for protesting farmers.
Fk these fake protesters for defaming india's name.
 
It has been HILARIOUS dragging India through the mud


Hindutva has been so blind they have done a TRUMP on India

They were so concerned about the hindutva extremist narrative and their own hindutva supporters that they failed to realise that even if they win every election they preside over a divided, hatefilled, poisonous communal state


Even now hindutva are shouting how they will win the elections not realising that it doesn't matter if the hatred amongst the Indian population is going upto insurmountable levels



honestly hindutva has been such a powerful and potent weapon for Pakistan, it's better then nuclear warheads for us. It's given us a way to hurt India like no other


as a 1.4 billion state a Indian rise is inevitable (same for Pakistan as a 220 million state) the only one who can screw it up is themselves and hindutva has done that for us with a crazy hindutva majoritanism


We have been busy for weeks now with hitting India and Indians with our own brand of propaganda (our little contribution to Pakistan defence) and it has become sooooooo easy

Modi has been Great 🤣🤣🤣🤣🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰
EtPpR4nWgAcjYWB.jpeg
 
Will you boycott Mia k?
 
Rihanna interested in India, Greta interested in India, Mia Khalifa is interested in India, even PDF is interested in India. Still, be assured it is not out of obsession and India is no superpower :tup:
 
