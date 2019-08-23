What's new

Featured After Rejecting Indian F16 Claim, Christine Fair holds Afghanistan responsible for Mess in the Region

She came to know lately specially after 27 Feb and then subsequently USA sitting with Taliban for nogotiations that degrading Pakistan is a lost cause and beyond her reach. So she need someone to be her bogeyman.. 😜😜
 
People talk about Pakistan role from Soviet invasion while they completely ignore Afghanistan meddling inside Pakistani borders in 60's and 70's. You want to make enemy out of us, you got that! Enjoy.
 
Afghanistan 'meddling' inside Pakistani borders since 1947, but organized attacks and invasions by Afghan Forces started during 1949-1950 .... in 1951 they Afghan Forces did this idiotic back stabbing [link]
 
The afghans tried to screw us right from 1947


Even at our most darkest hour they were planning to hit us and take advantage


Afghans are utter haram khors



Our biggest mistake was we keep forgetting this, thinking they are our muslim brothers

Letting millions of the animals into our country as refugees has caused endless fassad, terrorism and costs

Treat them like dogs and they will understand


The only thing I hate more than a afghan is a Hindu and that's not saying much
 
She is nothing more than an idiot that babbles her head, because indian are suckers for white skin. Get any white skinned westerner to sing praises about india, and he would be at the top of their headline. And if you really wanna hit home the message, send it a White Woman that dresses traditionally and india will lose its friggin head all over again. It's a weakness around the world, the zionist-west uses to get it's agenda across to the country of interest.
 
Did you realized here that a Pakistani felt like opening a thread about a westerner just because she talked positively about Pakistan?

She didn't uttered India in her tweet.
 
Oh I caught that in the first instance I read the first post. And although I doubt that this (what you said) is the reason why the original poster, opened a thread for. I wouldn't put it past some from my own country, to have been infected by the same disease that indians have. It's not like Pakistan is located thousands of kilometers, far away from india. The disease contagious, given that india is the neighbor in the East.

Also, I believe the reason why OP published this thread, to share his/her astonishment of reading a devout pro-indian White Woman, that has been ferocious in her attacks against Pakistan. To be talking about something that has nothing to do with her primary role, which is a western mouth piece for indians. And if you read her remark on twitter (in context of the subject matter), one can tell she is sowing the seeds of animosity between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Something that both zionist-america and india want.
 
