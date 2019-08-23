IMARV said: Did you realized here that a Pakistani felt like opening a thread about a westerner just because she talked positively about Pakistan?



She didn't uttered India in her tweet. Click to expand...

Oh I caught that in the first instance I read the first post. And although I doubt that this (what you said) is the reason why the original poster, opened a thread for. I wouldn't put it past some from my own country, to have been infected by the same disease that indians have. It's not like Pakistan is located thousands of kilometers, far away from india. The disease contagious, given that india is the neighbor in the East.Also, I believe the reason why OP published this thread, to share his/her astonishment of reading a devout pro-indian White Woman, that has been ferocious in her attacks against Pakistan. To be talking about something that has nothing to do with her primary role, which is a western mouth piece for indians. And if you read her remark on twitter (in context of the subject matter), one can tell she is sowing the seeds of animosity between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Something that both zionist-america and india want.