After Pulling Out of Multinational Exercise, IAF Postpones Exercise Vayu Shakti

Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom

Earlier the Indian Air Force pulled out from a multinational air exercise to be held in UK, the IAF has now postponed it's firepower display which was to be held next week.

After Defence Expo, now IAF postpones Exercise Vayu Shakti at Pokharan​

The Indian Air Force (IAF) conducts Exercise Vayu Shakti at the Pokharan range every three years to demonstrate its readiness to conduct full spectrum operations.
Published: 04th March 2022 11:22 PM
Rafale fighter jets

Rafale Fighter Jet. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has postponed Exercise Vayu Shakti that was scheduled to take place at the Pokharan range in Jaisalmer on March 7, government officials said on Friday.
However, they did not share the reason for deferring the exercise.


Earlier during the day, the Ministry of Defence said premier defence exhibition DefExpo-2022, which was proposed to be held in Gandhinagar between March 10 and 14, has been postponed as participants are experiencing problems related to logistics.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) conducts Exercise Vayu Shakti at the Pokharan range every three years to demonstrate its readiness to conduct full spectrum operations.
The last one took place in 2019.
A total of 148 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) were scheduled to demonstrate their capabilities at this year's exercise, the officials noted.
The Rafale aircraft was scheduled to participate at Exercise Vayu Shakti for the first time with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the chief guest.
 
Ali_Baba

Ali_Baba

SENIOR MEMBER
May 27, 2018
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Odd to cancel a home exercise -( UK i can understand with Russia trying to occupy Ukraine) is this forshadowing of military action? ie preserve resources (fuel/ammunition) etc .. India vs China or India vs Pakistan or both ?!

Forshadowing of something ?
 
K

.King.

FULL MEMBER
Oct 28, 2021
Country
India
Location
India
Ali_Baba said:
Odd to cancel a home exercise -( UK i can understand with Russia trying to occupy Ukraine) is this forshadowing of military action? ie preserve resources (fuel/ammunition) etc .. India vs China or India vs Pakistan or both ?!

Forshadowing of something ?
Click to expand...
No idea, flurry of defence events getting cancelled - DefExpo also cancelled, and lots of missile tests being conducted without giving press releases. Something seems odd.
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Ali_Baba said:
Odd to cancel a home exercise -( UK i can understand with Russia trying to occupy Ukraine) is this forshadowing of military action? ie preserve resources (fuel/ammunition) etc .. India vs China or India vs Pakistan or both ?!

Forshadowing of something ?
Click to expand...
The Indians pulled out of the multinational air exercise as they didn't want to convey to Russia that it was in the British camp ....but postponing the firepower demo is rather odd.....this is basically the only way, the IAF can convince the Indian public that it can hit it's targets .
 
Trango Towers

Trango Towers

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 29, 2016
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
It is my understanding that tejas was to partake in the UK exercises. Maybe issues with the aircraft.
I personally think India is having logistical problems. Now with Russia at war spares will be even more difficult to obtain
 

