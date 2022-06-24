After provoking the war between Russia and Ukraine, Wall Street shorted Europe.

World’s largest hedge fund doubles its short bet on European shares2022-06-23 11:59:00
The firm, and others, reckon the stock market sell-off in Europe and the US has some way to go
The world’s largest hedge fund has almost doubled the size of its short bet against European companies in the past week.
Bridgewater Associates, the US$150bn hedge fund colossus founded by Ray Dalio, now has at least US$10.5bn of short positions on a total of 28 companies, according to research from Bloomberg, up from US$5.7bn over 18 shares a week ago.
Its largest short-selling positions, of at least US$0.5bn, included Dutch semiconductor group ASML, French oil giant TotalEnergies, drugmaker Sanofi and German software group SAP.
Short-sellers seek to profit from falling share prices by borrowing stock in a company from another institutional investor for a fee and selling it.
The aim is to buy back the shares at a lower price and pocket the difference before returning them to the original owner.
Bridgewater co-chief investment officer Greg Jensen has recently said that the stock market sell-off in Europe and the US should have a long way to go, based on the huge gains in recent years.
A similar point was made by Bank of America recently, which predicted that the S&P 500 bear market should end in around four months - if history were an accurate guide to future performance.
The short positions from the Connecticut-based firm are not as big as those it made following the initial Covid outbreak and are still around half its massive bet against the market in 2018.
In that latter year, when two-thirds of hedge funds lost money, Bridgewater made a huge $2.2bn profit as its Pure Alpha Strategy posted a 14.6% gain.
The approach seems to be working again this year, with the firm up 26.2% so far in 2022, net of fees, as of the end of last month.
Also, please refrain from calling it Ray Dalio's Bridgewater (of course, it is fine to say founded by Ray Dalio) as that is inaccurate given the firm is much more than him these days. There is a broad and deep investment bench, an established investment committee that manages the portfolio now, not Ray, though he serves as a mentor to committee, and the firm has completed a successful management transition from Ray to the next generation.
On his approach, Dalio said in a blog post: “If you are worried when the stock market goes down and happy when it goes up, it probably indicates that your portfolio is unbalanced. If your income is also tied to how the economy does, you are doubly at risk because your portfolio can go down when your income is worst which is scary.
“To me, the key is to not have any systematic biases by structuring your portfolios and your incomes so that they hedge each other and are in balance. Achieving good balance is the most important thing.”
