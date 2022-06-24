After provoking the war between Russia and Ukraine, Wall Street shorted Europe.

All they are doing is harvesting Europe and Japan... also South Korea if you haven't noticed.



This way they get more capital flow into US and UK or wherever these people are based.



On one hand this among many other forms of financial maneuvering forces or encourages capital to flow from these centers into "safe havens" and they want it to flow into the US. A lot has flowed into China and other places but the US benefits by making something rather than nothing.



One another hand, the short positions mean they make more "money" afterwards anyway.



Europe is definitely in economic trouble because of this war. Short position is bound to make positive returns for shorters. In fact this would be any investors position not just any sort of finance cabal.