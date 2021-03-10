After pigeons, India takes PIA balloon into custody in occupied Kashmir

HostileInsurgent said: India Pakistan border is different. Yes Indian Media is getting trashier day by day, no one can help them in it. Even the ones calling themselves intellectual are spreading sensational news. But fact is that any object flying across the border will obviously be examined. Click to expand...

To be honest, I have never known anything but trashy Indian media, especially with regards to Pakistan, nowadays it has just gotten crazy. There used to be a few good programmes, that I would enjoy because of the intellectual discussions, but they seem to have gone as well now, except for a few youtube based ones.There is nothing special about the Pakistan India border areas, do you not realise how many conflicts there are in the world, there are dozens and dozens of hostile spots between countries around the world, but no one goes crazy like this. Plus, if one wishes to see peace, this is not how you behave, and, I for one wish to see mutual peace.