After pigeons, India takes PIA balloon into custody in occupied Kashmir

:rofl:

This photo shows the balloon seized by police in occupied Kashmir. — Photo courtesy Khaleej Times

This photo shows the balloon seized by police in occupied Kashmir. — Photo courtesy Khaleej Times

In a bizarre turn of events, authorities in Indian-occupied Kashmir have seized a plane-shaped balloon bearing the name of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Indian news agency ANI reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, the balloon featuring the name, logo and livery colours of the national flag-carrier was found in Sotra Chak village of Hiranagar sector on Tuesday evening.
The report said that it was initially spotted by locals in the village who informed the police. Authorities have seized the balloon, while the matter is under police investigation.

With ties between Pakistan and India at a particularly low point, objects and animals crossing over the border have been seized by Indian authorities in recent years, who view them with suspicion.

In 2015, a pigeon was captured by Indian forces for crossing the Indo-Pak border into India's Pathankot area.
Last year in May, Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) claimed to have captured another "Pakistani spy pigeon" and handed it over to police in occupied Kashmir. A Pakistani villager later said he was the owner of the pigeon and refuted the allegation of it being "a spy or a terrorist".

https://www.dawn.com/news/1611748/a...-pia-balloon-into-custody-in-occupied-kashmir

 
:rofl:

This photo shows the balloon seized by police in occupied Kashmir. — Photo courtesy Khaleej Times

This photo shows the balloon seized by police in occupied Kashmir. — Photo courtesy Khaleej Times

In a bizarre turn of events, authorities in Indian-occupied Kashmir have seized a plane-shaped balloon bearing the name of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Indian news agency ANI reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, the balloon featuring the name, logo and livery colours of the national flag-carrier was found in Sotra Chak village of Hiranagar sector on Tuesday evening.
The report said that it was initially spotted by locals in the village who informed the police. Authorities have seized the balloon, while the matter is under police investigation.

With ties between Pakistan and India at a particularly low point, objects and animals crossing over the border have been seized by Indian authorities in recent years, who view them with suspicion.

In 2015, a pigeon was captured by Indian forces for crossing the Indo-Pak border into India's Pathankot area.
Last year in May, Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) claimed to have captured another "Pakistani spy pigeon" and handed it over to police in occupied Kashmir. A Pakistani villager later said he was the owner of the pigeon and refuted the allegation of it being "a spy or a terrorist".

https://www.dawn.com/news/1611748/a...-pia-balloon-into-custody-in-occupied-kashmir

What’s funny here? Any balloon like structure coming across from border will be examined to prevent any possible smuggling.
 
What’s funny here? Any balloon like structure coming across from border will be examined to prevent any possible smuggling.
If you don't understand why it's not just funny but hilarious?
Then I can't help you, but I'll try anyhow. lol

It is a balloon, just a balloon, I'm sure tens of thousands of helium ballons around the world cross borders, but they do not make the news because that would be stupid.
And look at the manner of reporting, the sinister music, and the pictures of soldiers, it is designed with a hateful mindset.
There is no much about this funny and sad at the same time, you can't even begin to understand.
 
If you don't understand why it's not just funny but hilarious?
Then I can't help you, but I'll try anyhow. lol

It is a balloon, just a balloon, I'm sure tens of thousands of helium ballons around the world cross borders, but they do not make the news because that would be stupid.
And look at the manner of reporting, the sinister music, and the pictures of soldiers, it is designed with a hateful mindset.
There is no much about this funny and sad at the same time, you can't even begin to understand.
India Pakistan border is different. Yes Indian Media is getting trashier day by day, no one can help them in it. Even the ones calling themselves intellectual are spreading sensational news. But fact is that any object flying across the border will obviously be examined.
 
India Pakistan border is different. Yes Indian Media is getting trashier day by day, no one can help them in it. Even the ones calling themselves intellectual are spreading sensational news. But fact is that any object flying across the border will obviously be examined.
To be honest, I have never known anything but trashy Indian media, especially with regards to Pakistan, nowadays it has just gotten crazy. There used to be a few good programmes, that I would enjoy because of the intellectual discussions, but they seem to have gone as well now, except for a few youtube based ones.

There is nothing special about the Pakistan India border areas, do you not realise how many conflicts there are in the world, there are dozens and dozens of hostile spots between countries around the world, but no one goes crazy like this. Plus, if one wishes to see peace, this is not how you behave, and, I for one wish to see mutual peace.
 
