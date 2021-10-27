What's new

After Pigeons & Balloons, BSF Captures a Terrifying Pakistani Boat

BSF seizes empty boat floating into Pathankot from Pakistan
The boat was found floating in the Tarna Nullah in the Pathankot district of Punjab.



October 27, 2021
The boat that floated into India from Pakistan on Wednesdasy.


The boat that floated into India from Pakistan on Wednesdasy.


Asuspected Pakistani boat was found floating in the Tarna Nullah in the Pathankot district of Punjab around noon on Wednesday, October 27.

The boat, which floated into India from Pakistan with the current in the canal, was seized by Border Security Force outpost personnel. It was found around 45 metres inside the international border. The vessel was reportedly empty.
On October 6, a drone was spotted near the Jaitpur post in Bamiyal sector of Punjab’s Pathankot district. Alert Border Security Force (BSF) jawans opened fire at the drone, shooting four to five rounds before the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) disappeared.
Back in July, a suspicious balloon was found by security personnel in Pathankot, less than a month after the drone attack on the Indian Air Force base in Jammu.
With militants facing a shortage of weapons, terror outfits from Pakistan have started sending weapons and cash via drones. Earlier, the Jammu & Kashmir police had recovered a weapons cache that had been dropped by a drone in the Phalian Mandal area in Jammu. Several suspected terrorists have been arrested in J&K in the past few weeks for receiving weapons and cash via UAVs.
To clamp down on cross-border terrorism, the National Investigation Agency is also conducting regular raids in various locations. The latest raids came on Wednesday in Kashmir conducted in connection with a case registered against the funding of the banned organisation, Jamaat-e-Islami.
 
Ohh man BSF just averted nightmare scenario. The boat might have invisible neutron bombs placed inside its chamber by ISI. I recommend promotion for those BSF soliders.
 
The exclusive design of the boat and the pattern of the wood all point to the fact that it's a Pakistan boat.
Maybe it has a secret water tight compartment under the surface.
 
