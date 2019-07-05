After Pakistan, China also skips meet on Afghanistan hosted by India

After Pakistan, China also skips meet on Afghanistan hosted ..
Iran is a munafiq country. Not trustworthy at all.Seriously Iran is just showing itself up to been a real supporter of the USA puppets rule in Kabul and the continued occupation in Afghanistan. and then they mullahs in Tehran used to cry Pakistan was helping USA to encircle them. Now usa has gone Tehran has changed its tune again now keeps running to Hindus in Delhi against us. thank china for not falling fir this cRap from Delhi and Tehran.
india is just trying to be of some significance in the region after losing billions of dollars in Afghanistan and after the beating it took from China in LadakhView attachment 791584
