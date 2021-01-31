After over 6 months of violent protests and the destruction of over a billion dollars’ worth of businesses and property, BLM nominated for Nobel Prize

After over six months of violent protests and the destruction of over a billion dollars’ worth of businesses and property, the Black Lives Matter group has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.
The nomination was announced by Petter Eide, a Socialist Left Party member who is seated in the Norwegian Parliament.
“I find that one of the key challenges we have seen in America, but also in Europe and Asia, is the kind of increasing conflict based on inequality,” Eide told reporters after announcing the nomination.
“Black Lives Matter has become a very important worldwide movement to fight racial injustice. They have had a tremendous achievement in raising global awareness and consciousness about racial injustice,” Eide continued. “t has been a broad movement, in a way which has been different from their predecessors.”
Less than a month after the death of George Floyd, the event that served as the catalyst for over 6 months of protests, riots, violence, destruction and death, it is estimated that police have made over 14,000 arrests in 49 cities. Nine people have been killed participating in Black Lives Matter protests.
The “tremendous achievement” Eide extolls, resulted in unprecedented damaged, culminating in the most expensive spate of “community activism” in insurance industry history.
With protests taking place in 140 US cities since the Spring – with many locations still experiencing protests, riots, looting, and destruction, the cost of the damage perpetrated at the hands of Black Lives Matter protesters and their aligned supporters is estimated to be at least $1 billion to $2 billion in the form of paid insurance claims.
The largess of these financial reimbursements eclipses the record set in 1992 when Los Angeles erupted in “community activist” violence after the acquittal of the police officers who involved in the Rodney King incident.
It shouldn’t be surprising that a Socialist Left Party member would be adoring of the Black Lives Matter movement. Its founders are steeped in Marxist ideology.
The Black Lives Matter organization – which is separate from the ideological movement as the core nucleus is now incorporated – was created by Alicia Garza, Opal Tometi, and Patrisse Cullors, the latter of whom admitted that she and Garza are “trained Marxists.”
“Myself and Alicia in particular are trained organizers. We are trained Marxists,” Cullors said to an interviewer. “We are super-versed on, sort of, ideological theories.”
The Black Lives Matter movement – as well as its violence and destruction – has spread to more than 2,000 cities in over 60 countries.
Following the summer of protests, riots, violence and death in several American cities – and in light of the fact the group has devolved into being a political tool of the Marxist-Progressive Left in Congress, support for movement has dropped considerably, according to a poll taken in September.
