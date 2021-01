After over 6 months of violent protests and the destruction of over a billion dollars’ worth of businesses and property, BLM nominated for Nobel Prize

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1355251742234071048

After Over 6 Months of Widespread Violence, Black Lives Matter Nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize After over six months of violent protests and the destruction of over a billion dollars’ worth of businesses and property,

The nomination was announced by Petter Eide, a Socialist Left Party member who is seated in the Norwegian Parliament.“I find that one of the key challenges we have seen in America, but also in Europe and Asia, is the kind of increasing conflict based on inequality ,” Eide told reporters after announcing the nomination.“Black Lives Matter has become a very important worldwide movement to fight racial injustice . They have had a tremendous achievement in raising global awareness and consciousness about racial injustice,” Eide continued. “